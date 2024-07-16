Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at these dividend stocks to see if they can help her build wealth through dividends.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two dividend stocks that perhaps go under-the-radar compared to bigger brand names are DCC (LSE: DCC) and WPP (LSE: WPP).

Could they still provide solid returns to help transform my portfolio into a winning one? Let’s dig deeper!

DCC

Third-party support services conglomerate DCC isn’t a well-known name out there, in my opinion. The business provides a number of services, including being one of the largest bottled gas suppliers in the world, as well as providing marketing operations for a number of businesses.

From a bullish view, DCC’s diversification, as well as wide presence, is a huge draw. Diversification is a great way to mitigate risk. However, another aspect of this business and its shares looks unmissable to me. DCC has 25 years of consecutive dividend growth behind it. Although the past is not a guarantee of the future, this tells me shareholder value is high on the firm’s agenda.

A dividend yield of 3.5% isn’t the highest out there. However, with such a strong track record for growth, there’s a good chance this could grow nicely. Although, it is worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Furthermore, the share price was badly impacted by the pandemic in 2020, but it has made huge strides since then. The good news right now is that the shares still aren’t overly expensive. At present, they trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 15. However, based on recent activity, this could be out of reach soon if the shares’ ascent continues.

From a bearish view, some of its operations are at the mercy of cyclical headwinds. A prime example is that of its bottled gas business. When prices were high, the firm capitalised and did well. If this were to fall, earnings and performance could be dented.

Overall I reckon DCC is a great stock to buy for returns. I’d love to buy some shares the next time I have some free funds.

WPP

Advertising supremo and one of the largest agencies of its kind, WPP looks like a good option to me. In fact, I’d buy some shares when I next have some investable cash.

I’ll start with some risks I believe could cause issues. Advertising and marketing spending has been a victim of recent economic turbulence, especially in key markets such as the US and China. Continued volatility could impact earnings and returns. Plus, many firms are also looking at moving marketing and advertising in-house, rather than relying on firms like WPP to manage for them. This is something I’ll keep an eye on.

However, the bull case looks very attractive. Starting with some fundamentals, the shares offer a dividend yield of 5.4%. Plus, they look dirt-cheap on a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine.

For me, WPP’s fully integrated offering, which includes digital advertising, e-commerce, brand consulting, and more is hard to ignore. Furthermore, it operates in over 100 countries globally and is in prime position to capitalise on the digital revolution as the world, and the way we communicate, continues to change at a rapid pace. Future earnings and returns could rise, if you ask me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 30% in July! Should I buy it now?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 technology stock has seen its share price rise by 30% already in July. Roland Head asks if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares faring well in recent times, our writer explains why she would prefer to buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rio Tinto’s share price slumps following production update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Poor production news has pulled Rio Tinto's share price sharply lower again. Is the FTSE 100 mining stock now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA make me a millionaire?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at how many years it might take to grow a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 35% price drop make Trufin one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Ben McPoland

The Trufin share price has just fallen by over a third after Lloyds terminated a contract. Does this make it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4% yield and 45% growth in 12 months forecasted! I love this passive income investment

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says this passive income investment is significantly undervalued with a generous dividend yield. It's at the top of…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d start investing in FTSE shares today

| Paul Summers

Based on his own experiences, Paul Summers reflects on the steps he'd take if he wanted to begin investing in…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prediction: these shares will outperform Rolls-Royce over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares could deliver solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon believes these stocks will produce higher gains.

Read more »