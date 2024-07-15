‘FTSE 100 to skyrocket to 10,000’! 1 cheap stock I’d buy before the surge

Analyst forecasts predict a massive surge for the FTSE 100 may be coming by April 2025! Should investors snap up bargains while they still can?

The FTSE 100 has been on a terrific run over the last nine months. Since October 2023, the index is up by double-digits. Performance has started to cool a bit in recent weeks. But analyst forecasts for 2025 suggest that there’s still plenty of room for growth. In fact, the FTSE 100 may be on track to surpass 10,000 for the first time in April next year!

FTSE 100 analyst predictions for 2025

Now that inflation is largely back under control, investors are eagerly awaiting the Bank of England to announce the first round of interest rate cuts. As of this month, the general consensus is that interest rates will fall to around 3.5% by this time next year.

That’s terrific news for businesses and mortgaged homeowners. After all, lower interest rates mean cheaper debt, which frees up capital for growth and consumption. Therefore, it’s no wonder that 2025 predictions are looking bullish.

Based on the latest data from The Economy Forecast Agency, the UK’s flagship index has the potential to reach 10,044 points by April. Compared to today, that represents a potential 22.3% gain, which would be extraordinary. Don’t forget historically, the FTSE 100 has typically delivered returns of just 8% per year.

However, as exciting as this prospect is, it’s important to note that this is the forecast for the best-case scenario. Analyst prediction models are notoriously fickle due to the often unrealistic assumptions they rely on. Subsequently, the same forecast also highlights the potential that the index may only grow to as high as 8,730 points, or 6.3%.

That still signals an upward trend. But it’s nowhere near as steep. And should interest rate cuts take longer than anticipated to materialise, the index may underperform even the pessimistic of expectations today.

Nevertheless, I remain cautiously optimistic for 2025. That’s why I’m currently hunting for bargains before the market starts climbing.

A terrific buying opportunity?

Out of all the FTSE 100 companies to pick from, B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) currently has my attention. The discount retailer currently boasts some of the highest profit margins in the industry, putting titans like Tesco to shame. And with the cost of living crisis pushing consumers to save money, the retailer continues to grow its top and bottom line by 10% based on its latest report.

Yet, despite showing progress, the share price has been on a downward trajectory, falling by almost 20% in June. The catalyst behind this slide appears to be largely from a guidance cut from Morgan Stanley who placed their target price at 433p last month. Meanwhile, Barclays have also recently reduced their target from 625p to 615p.

Ignoring the wide price range, it seems there is growing consensus that its upcoming quarterly results will fall short of expectations. And this pessimistic outlook may be justified given that the group achieved some pretty tough comparables a year ago.

However, personally, I think the recent sell-off has gotten a bit overblown. Even if B&M falls short, management’s long-term strategy appears to be on track. And with economic conditions expected to improve as we move into 2025, a buying opportunity has emerged in my mind. That’s why I’m planning on snapping up some shares once I have more capital at hand.