Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d target £17,673 passive income with just £100 a week

How I’d target £17,673 passive income with just £100 a week

Our Foolish writer explains how he’d build a portfolio capable of generating a life-changing passive income with limited capital.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a portfolio capable of generating significant amounts of passive income is an investment goal for many of us. And by investing sensibly, it’s possible to leverage the stock market to generate significant returns and eventually generate a life-changing passive income.

Let’s explore how to turn £100 a week into a passive income stream worth tens of thousands a year.

Taking a lesson from Sam Allardyce

It might not be the obvious analogy, but going long — à la Sam Allardyce’s Bolton team — has historically yielded strong returns.

Over the past 20 years, and this has been a tough 20 years for the UK economy, the FTSE 100 has delivered average annualised returns of 7%.

For those of us new to investing, 7% probably sounds great. It’s far more than can be achieved from any savings account in the UK.

This, therefore, could have been achieved by simply investing in an index tracker for the past two decades.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has delivered average annualised returns of 12.3% — taking into account the depreciation of the pound versus the dollar. In short, a decision to have invested £50 a week in a FTSE 100 tracker, and £50 a week in an S&P 500 tracker 20 years ago, would have yielded significant returns.

Today, that £100 a week would be worth £294,552 based on the aforementioned annualised returns. If I could generate a dividend yield on this — which is certainly possible today — I’d be earning £17,673 in passive income.

What’s more, if I’d have done this using a Stocks and Shares ISA — which is free to any UK resident and super-easy to set up — it’d all be tax free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Things don’t always go to plan

Let’s start with a caveats. Blue-chip indexes historically have moved in the right direction, but this isn’t always the case.

The Nikkei 225 — the Japanese stock market — has recently hit new highs, but for years the index has floundered. For context, in 1989 the Nikkei 225 hovered just under 40,000. A decade ago, it was around 10,000.

Personally, most of my investment aren’t in index trackers. I tend to prefer investing in stocks and, to a lesser extent funds, as I have the time to conduct my own research.

However, investing in stocks can leave us exposed to more risk. For example, I had previously invested in Persimmon (LSE:PSN) partly on the basis that it was the least exposed to the country’s cladding crisis.

However, that proved to be incorrect, and Persimmon quadrupled its budget to reclad thousands of homes in 2022. In turn, the share price fell even further.

Persimmon stock lost around 66% of its value between 2021 and 2023, mainly caused my changes to the economic outlook, but exacerbated by the cladding crisis.

While Persimmon might be a interesting investment today, it’s worth remembering that if my investments fall by 50%, I’ve got to go 100% to get back to where I was.

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett says, Rule One is “don’t lose money“. This is where trackers and funds can be useful, especially for those of us that don’t have time to thoroughly research our investments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20k into a FTSE All-Share tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of UK investors have money in FTSE All-Share tracker funds. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at how these products…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a SIPP to target £28,000 annual passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing just £10k today in a SIPP could be the key to a chunky retirement income in the long run.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I could earn a second income worth £35,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income. Our writer explains how he's making it work and shares tips for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ways Labour could impact the Rolls-Royce share price

| Dr. James Fox

Labour have swept to power on a pro-worker, pro-business ticket. But how could the new government influence the Rolls-Royce share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try and build massive wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett made most of his multi-billion-dollar fortune after turning 50. So what was his trick to building enormous wealth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a £20k ISA into a second income worth £1,200 right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to transform a £20k ISA and start earning a four-figure second income stream to help in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is ready for a 2024 stock market correction. Is yours?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A new market correction may be on its way. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s preparing his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Surely the Lloyds share price has gone too high?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price climbed 8.4% in the week of the election. Dr James Fox explores whether the stock has…

Read more »