Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What could come first for Nvidia stock: $100 or $150?

What could come first for Nvidia stock: $100 or $150?

Nvidia can’t seem to slow down right now. But will the stock keep rising or could we see it pull back? This Fool reckons the latter.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just a few years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was largely unknown by many. Today, the stock is the talk of the town.

Investors can’t seem to get enough of the artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer. For those who aren’t aware, it’s best known for designing and supplying graphics processing units to some of the largest businesses in the world.

The stock rose a monumental 233.2% in 2023. After that, you’d expect it to cool this year, right? Not Nvidia, though. It has gone on to climb a further 170.2% year to date.

But at $131.4 a pop, what’s next in store?

Up or down?

For it to fall to $100, it would mean a 23.9% decline. To reach $150, it would have to rise 14.2%.

While it’s impossible to definitively say how a stock could perform, if I had to predict, I think there’s more potential we see its share price fall closer to $100 before it hits $150.

Don’t believe the hype?

My worry with Nvidia is that a good chunk of investors own it solely out of FOMO (fear of missing out). It was one of the most traded stocks last year. And while that can send its share price soaring when times are good, like now, what about when growth inevitably slows down?

The reverse happens. And that could lead its share price to come tumbling down, and fast. Its sales are skyrocketing now as demand continues to exceed analysts’ expectations. But that won’t last forever. When that day comes, could it be shareholders get worried and rush to offload their shares? I reckon so.

Overvalued?

I don’t have to explain the science behind a 3,000%+ rise in five years being unsustainable. As a shareholder, it does make for pretty viewing. That said, it also sparks a high level of concern.

I think the stock is overvalued today. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, one of the most common valuation metrics, is 76.1, as seen below. That’s incredibly high.


Created with TradingView

Its forward P/E is 48.9. That’s slightly better, but it’s still expensive. For context, the S&P 500 average is around 23.

Looking at its price-to-sales ratio paints a similar picture. As seen below, it’s currently 40.5. The S&P 500 average is just 2.8.


Created with TradingView

I’m still bullish

While I think the stock is too pricey right now, that’s not to say I’m not bullish on Nvidia for the long term.

AI is a sector that will have a massive impact on the world, and Nvidia is one of the frontrunners in the space. For example, generative AI is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the next decade and be worth $1.3trn. And that’s just one corner of the industry!

In no rush

But if I didn’t own the shares, I wouldn’t be in any rush to buy some at their current price. In fact, I’m planning to sell some of my holdings in the weeks to come and reinvest the profits into stocks I think offer better value.

If Nvidia’s share price falls, only then will I consider dipping my toe in and buying some more shares.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,695 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to target a £300 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

On the hunt for passive income, our writer weighs some pros and cons of a FTSE 250 company that recently…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Is the National Grid dividend as secure as it seems?

| Christopher Ruane

The National Grid dividend is a source of excitement for legions of private investors. So why does Christopher Ruane have…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

The Barratt share price slips despite rising profits – time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks markets have been harsh as the Barratt Developments share price falls in early trading despite a halfway…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 AI stocks Fools love for game-changing potential

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four stocks operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) space -- and not one is Nvidia!

Read more »

Value Shares

At 58p, could Lloyds shares help Britons build generational wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares still trade for much less than £1. Could an investment in the UK bank today lead to a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d turn FTSE 100 dividend shares into a second income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares come in all shapes and sizes. As variety is the spice of life, our writer explores how a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Taylor Wimpey share price is up 50% in a year – I think it’s got further to go

| Harvey Jones

The Taylor Wimpey share price has exceeded expectations since Harvey Jones bought the stock last year. It offers fantastic dividends…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 5% this month with a 7.8% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 stock looks tempting

| Mark David Hartley

The numbers suggest this FTSE 250 stock could be a strong dividend-payer with growth potential. But is that the whole…

Read more »