Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Capita’s share price soars 20% on asset sale! Time to buy?

Capita’s share price soars 20% on asset sale! Time to buy?

Capita’s battered share price has rebounded as investors cheer news of a huge, £200m+ asset sale. Is now the time to buy in?

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I’m always on the hunt for top value stocks to buy. And Capita (LSE:CPI) — whose share price has soared on Tuesday (9 July) — looks like a bargain based on current profit estimates.

The outsourcing giant has rocketed in value after announcing a transformative asset sale. But at 18.8p per share, it still trades on a rock-bottom forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4 times.

So should I add the shares to my portfolio today?

Big sale

The small-cap company provides a wide range of outsourcing and professional services to the private and public sectors. These services include operating call centres, executing human resources and accounting functions, providing sofware and IT infrastructure, and supplying business consultancy.

Its share price surged on Tuesday after it announced the sale of its Capita One software business for £207m. The division chiefly provides local authorities and housing associations with the tools to maximise revenues collection and cut costs from their operations.

The sale to MRI Software is expected to complete towards the end of August, before which time Capita will receive a £4.8m dividend from Capita One.

Capita said that the disposal “follows an evaluation of certain activities… that are not core to the group’s future strategy“. This includes standalone software services such as those provided by its soon-to-be-divested unit.

Under pressure

The sale will give the balance sheet a big boost and help it better meet its revised growth objectives. The business — which has a market capitalisation of £316m — had net debt of £545.5m as of December.

Capita’s been a disaster zone for investors over the past decade, its share price tumbling 98% in that time. It collapsed following the onset of Covid-19, and has failed to reclaim its previous heights.

The firm’s been a victim of surging costs as it’s become larger and increasingly inefficient. It was also hit by a massive cyberattack last March that saw hackers obtain customer data from around 90 organisations.

As well as causing reputational damage, the attack resulted in £25m worth of costs that pushed Capita further into the red. On a pre-tax basis, it swung to a loss of £106.6m in 2023 from a £61.4m profit a year earlier.

High risk

Last year’s rude awakening has prompted it to embark on a huge transformation programme. It set a £100m cost-cutting target in March. And last month it announced a large restructuring that will see it concentrate on areas like public services and contact centres.

Judging by broker forecasts, these steps could make the business one of the London stock market’s hottest growth stocks. Earnings are tipped to leap 74% year on year in 2024. And rises of 33% and 23% are predicted for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

I’m not convinced by these electrifying estimates, however. And neither is the market, which in turn explains the low valuation on Capita shares.

It’s not a good sign that revenues dropped 9% during January-April due to contract losses and weaker contract activity. The fallout of last year’s data breach could be significant. And there is still much uncertainty over Capita’s transformation plan.

So on balance I’d rather look for other value stocks to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock at $5 be like investing in Nvidia in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has massive potential as it nears commercial lift-off. Can this growth stock deliver life-changing returns from $5?

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. And Stephen Wright thinks it could be…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’ve moved this stock to my potential buy list after a 30% rise in earnings

| Kevin Godbold

Today's strong full-year results put this business on my radar as a stock to consider buying for its ongoing growth…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing in the stock market with a spare £800

| Christopher Ruane

Getting started in the stock market doesn't necessarily require thousands of pounds. Our writer explains how he'd start now on…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Here’s how £10,000 in savings could turn into a second income worth £21,859 a year

| Charlie Keough

With thousands tucked away, this Fool would put it to work to start making a second income. Here, he breaks…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here’s one way to invest £20k in an ISA to target an average 7% dividend yield

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley outlines a strategy to identify the best stocks to target in an ISA portfolio with a 7%…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I want to buy more Legal & General shares this month

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns shares in Footsie giant Legal & General but he's keen to top up this month. Here,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

My National Grid share price prediction for the second half of 2024

| Charlie Keough

After a shaky first six months, what could the rest of 2024 have in store for the National Grid share…

Read more »