Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Did I miss the boat with this FTSE company?

Did I miss the boat with this FTSE company?

With so many companies on the FTSE, it can be easy to miss a rally. But is there more growth ahead for this one? Gordon Best takes a closer look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always on the lookout for hidden gems in the FTSE. Recently, my attention has been drawn to IntegraFin (LSE:IHP), a company that’s been making waves in the financial services sector.

With the shares soaring by nearly 50% in the past year, I can’t help but wonder, have I missed the boat on this FTSE company?

A great year

IntegraFin, which provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients, has certainly had a good year. Not only has its 46.9% return comfortably outperformed the wider UK market over the last year, but it’s also left its Capital Markets industry peers in the dust, with the sector averaging a 16.3% return.

This stellar performance may have gone under the radar for many. The company’s been consistently growing its earnings at an average annual rate of 3.5% and boasts an impressive return on equity of 27.4%. With net margins of 37.7%, the firm’s clearly doing something right in a competitive industry.

The fundamentals

Digging deeper into the financials, there’s a lot to like here. The company sports a rock-solid balance sheet with zero debt, giving it significant financial flexibility in a period of high interest rates and general uncertainty. Its latest reported earnings showed EPS of £0.074 for the first half of 2024, up from £0.067 in the same period last year.

Moreover, IntegraFin’s revenue has been growing at an average rate of 8% a year, outpacing its earnings growth. This could suggest that the company’s investing heavily in growth, which I like the sound of.

Am I too late?

With such a strong performance, it’s natural to wonder if the best gains are already behind us. However, there are several factors that suggest IntegraFin might still have room to run.

Despite the recent price surge, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 21.9 times, which isn’t excessively high for a company with its growth profile and market position.

Analysts forecast earnings to grow by 8.78% a year, indicating continued optimism about the company’s prospects. IntegraFin offers a respectable 2.9% dividend yield, which is well covered by earnings with a 65% payout ratio. This suggests room for dividend growth.

As an investment platform provider, IntegraFin is well positioned to benefit from the growing trend of digitisation in financial services.

Risks

Of course, no investment is without risks. The business operates in a very competitive industry, and its success has likely attracted the attention of larger players.

Recent regulatory changes in the financial services industry could also severely impact the business model, and any economic downturn could affect the demand for investment services.

To me though, the big concern is that the shares are already overvalued. A Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) suggests the current price is about 6% above fair value. Obviously, this isn’t a guarantee, but it doesn’t inspire me that there’s huge potential, despite what some analysts are forecasting.

I’m staying away

So have I missed the boat on IntegraFin? Perhaps not entirely. This FTSE company seems to have the wind in its sails and, for investors willing to weather potential storms, it might still offer an interesting voyage.

However, I think there are probably more lucrative investments out there, with less risk. I’ll be steering clear for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended IntegraFin Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What’s next for the BP share price?

| Gordon Best

With forward guidance disappointing, many investors will be wondering what's next for the BP share price. Gordon Best takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stuttering UK shares I reckon could recover sooner rather than later

| Sumayya Mansoor

Many UK shares have struggled in recent times. This Fool is tipping these two retailers to recover, and explains her…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this as good as it gets for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the rising Lloyds share price, which has really delivered on its potential over the last…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Potentially 67% undervalued, I love the look of this FTSE 100 company

| Gordon Best

Good investing is all about finding opportunities for the right price. I think this FTSE 100 company could be top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Capita’s share price soars 20% on asset sale! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Capita's battered share price has rebounded as investors cheer news of a huge, £200m+ asset sale. Is now the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock at $5 be like investing in Nvidia in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has massive potential as it nears commercial lift-off. Can this growth stock deliver life-changing returns from $5?

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. And Stephen Wright thinks it could be…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’ve moved this stock to my potential buy list after a 30% rise in earnings

| Kevin Godbold

Today's strong full-year results put this business on my radar as a stock to consider buying for its ongoing growth…

Read more »