Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these 2 of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100?

Are these 2 of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100?

This Fool is on the hunt for the best dividend shares the Footsie has to offer. With these two, he thinks he may have just found them.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Selecting the right dividend shares is key to generating passive income streams over the long term. That said, it can often be difficult to know what companies to invest in.

Dividends are never guaranteed. While double-digit yields can often be enticing, it’s important investors do their homework.

The average yield on the Footsie comes in at just shy of 4%. While I tend to target companies that pay out a larger return than that, I’m more concerned about making sure that the companies I invest in can provide sustainable dividend payments moving forward.

That’s why I like the look of these two stocks. I reckon there’s the argument to be made they’re up there with the best dividend shares on the index. If I had the cash today, I’d snap them up.

British American Tobacco

One stock I own is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). It hasn’t seen the greatest performance in the last five years. It has lost 10.9% of its value in that time. That said, it’s showing signs of momentum this year, rising 5%.

It also yields a meaty 9.5%. That’s way above the Footsie average. What’s even more impressive is that the business has paid a dividend for over two decades, cementing itself as a Dividend Aristocrat.

That’s incredibly important to me. We saw just how many businesses cut their dividends during the pandemic and events such as the Global Financial Crash. A track record of returning to shareholders like the one British American has is worth its weight in gold.

Now, I’m aware of the threats. Its core cigarettes business is declining in multiple markets. There are also regulatory risks.

However, the business is seeing solid progress with its diversification into non-combustible goods. And its shares look like cracking value for money right now. They trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.5. Its forward P/E is 7.7.

Diageo

While the tobacco giant has started to gain some ground this year, Diageo (LSE: DGE), on the other hand, has been heading in the opposite direction. Year to date, the alcoholic beverage behemoth is down 11.7%.

But just like British American Tobacco, I’m drawn in by its magnificent track record. Its current yield of 3.3% is just below the Footsie average. Nevertheless, Diageo has increased its payout for a whopping 37 years in a row and that’s a major lure. Considering the challenges the business has faced during that time, it’s impressive.

Just as British American has been feeling the squeeze in its core markets, so has Diageo. Sales have wavered in the Latin America and Caribbean region while it has also experienced a slowdown in sales in the US. Its premium brands come at a price. Clearly, consumers have been reverting to cheaper alternatives.

But this dip in price is an opportunity for shrewd investors like myself to consider snapping up the Dividend Aristocrat. In the decades to come, I think its dominant market position as well as trends such as rising wealth in developing nations will see it prosper.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, McDonald’s shares look like unbelievable value

| Stephen Wright

The rise of AI means big tech firms in the US are getting a lot of attention. But is there…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This 96p AI penny stock could rise 49%, say City brokers

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a penny stock trading for less than a quid that looks set for impressive growth over the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Legal & General and National Grid shares could be undervalued 17% and 25%!

| Royston Wild

Could Legal & General shares -- along with those of National Grid -- be brilliant buys for value investors today?…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds still one of the best dividend stocks to buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

The Lloyds dividend yields more than 6% despite the stock's strong rise this year. But can investors trust the bank's…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£20k to invest? A FTSE 100 share and an ETF to consider in July!

| Royston Wild

A diversified portfolio of UK blue-chip shares and ETFs could be a great way to build long-term wealth, argues our…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Why the Tesla share price jumped 13% in June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the recent drivers behind the June double-digit rally in the Tesla share price and explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in this FTSE 250 stock a decade ago, I’d have a £6,703 second income today

| Stephen Wright

Games Workshop shares have been a terrific investment over the last 10 years. Stephen Wright thinks there’s still an opportunity…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Hidden potential: could this UK-listed growth stock be the next Nvidia?

| Mark David Hartley

Based in Canada but listed in London, I think up-and-coming chip designer could be the next big thing to drive…

Read more »