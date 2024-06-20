Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are there still bargains on the FTSE 100? Here’s what the charts say

Are there still bargains on the FTSE 100? Here’s what the charts say

The FTSE 100 has been gaining momentum this year. But this Fool still sees plenty of bargains on the index. Here’s one.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has been soaring. Year to date the UK-leading index is up 6.5%. Over the last year, it has climbed a healthy 8.6%.

As a result, on 17 June it was revealed that the UK had reclaimed its position as Europe’s largest stock market, overtaking France following political volatility there.

UK stocks have struggled since the Brexit vote. However, it seems they’re now coming back into fashion.

But that begs one question: are there still bargains in the UK? With some share prices skyrocketing, investors may feel they’ve missed out.

Still bargains

But I’d argue not to worry. In fact, I think the Footsie is still full to the brim with undervalued shares.

The FTSE 100’s historical average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is between 14 and 15. Today, it trades on an average P/E of 11.

That said, investing in the UK doesn’t come without risk. Inflation fell to the government’s 2% target for May, but it remains a threat. We’ve got other issues as well, such as interest rate cuts. There’s further uncertainty with the upcoming election.

But I see plenty of cheap shares with long-term potential despite share prices rising. And given I focus on investing for the long run, I won’t let short-term challenges deter me.

An example

A great example of this is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). If I didn’t own the shares today, I’d strongly consider buying some.

As the chart below shows, despite its P/E rising in recent times, the stock still looks dirt cheap with it sitting at 7.6 today. That’s way below the Footsie average.


Created with TradingView

A key valuation metric for banks is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This measures a company’s book value, which is its total assets minus its total liabilities. A reading of 1 is considered fair value. As seen below, HSBC’s P/B is below 0.9.


Created with TradingView

That further highlights to me that the bank looks like good value. That’s all despite its share price rising 10.1% this year and 12.7% over the last 12 months.

Aside from its cheap valuation, there are other reasons I like the look of HSBC. For example, it boasts a whopping 7% dividend yield, nearly double the average of its Footsie peers (3.6%).

I do see risks. Rate cuts in the months to come will shrink the bank’s net interest margin. It’s also heavily exposed to Asia. With countries such as China experiencing a slowdown in growth and volatility in areas such as its property market, that could see HSBC struggle in the near term.

Growth in Asia

But one of the reasons I own the stock is for its investment in Asia. In the years and decades to come, I think it’ll pay dividends. The firm has earmarked billions for investing in the region, especially in areas such as the digital economy. The bank recently predicted that Southeast Asia’s digital economy will be worth $600bn by the end of the decade. That’s up from $218bn last year.

Overall, I reckon HSBC is a great example of how despite share prices prices picking up pace, the Footsie still has undervalued stocks to consider snapping up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Up 35% from this year’s low! Here’s where I think Lloyds shares are headed in H2 of 2024

| Mark David Hartley

My Lloyds shares are already doing well this year but that’s not guaranteed to continue. What factors could turn the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Approaching £5, is there still growth ahead for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Gordon Best

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in the last year. But is there more growth ahead or should investors…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Could Raspberry Pi be a growth share to buy and hold?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks a newly-listed UK growth share could have a bright future -- and considers whether…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Market Movers

The FTSE 100 jumps after the Bank of England meeting. Here’s what’s next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the takeaways from the Bank of England meeting today and flags up which FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing in great value UK shares with £10,000 today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see a heap of UK shares he'd like to add to an ISA today. Many combine low…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Why did the YouGov share price just crash 37%?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has been weak for a while. But that's nothing compared to what happened after this profit…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

YouGov shares collapse 37%! What’s going on with this AIM stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at why YouGov shares fell dramatically today and assesses whether this might be a chance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Earnings up almost 15%! Is it time to seriously consider this FTSE 250 stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Ongoing recovery and growth in this high-performing FTSE 250 business means there may be more to come for investors.

Read more »