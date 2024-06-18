Growth stock investing is rising in popularity again, and the FTSE 250 is where investors typically look for potential buys.

Here’s why these FTSE 250 shares could be set for explosive growth

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 is in one of those rare times when it’s fallen behind the FTSE 100. But I wonder if we could be on the verge of a new surge.

After soaring in the Covid crisis, mid-cap shares have fallen out of favour. And over the past five years, the index has gained just 4%. That compares to 11% for its bigger London sibling, and goes against the long-term trend.

Over the decades, the FTSE 100 has made average total returns of around 7% per year, while the FTSE 250 has been closer to 11%.

It does look like UK investors have been averse to risk. But I think that’s changing, and I reckon the FTSE 250 might be hiding some explosive growth potential.

Telecoms growth

Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP) shares lost a couple of percent on results day on 18 June. And they’re way down from the highs they reached in 2022.

But the stock is still up 24% in the past five years. And I wonder if a new bull run might be on the cards.

The firm operates the Utility Warehouse brand… energy, water, phone, and broadband all in one. And forecasts show that combination generating growing earnings in the next few years.

We saw earnings per share (EPS) of 109p for the 2024 year, up 9.9% and ahead of forecasts. It looks like we might see 120p per share by 2026.

Growth valuation

And if that comes off, we could have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 by then. For a stock with growth potential, that could be cheap.

The stock’s past volatility does weigh against it, though, and it’s in a highly competitive market. The valuation, while it might be low for a growth stock, might look high compared to other utilities firms.

But it does seem like a very efficient operation to me, and I think that could set it ahead.

Biotech growth

PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) has had a good 2024 so far. But its shares are way down from their 2021 heights, and down 8% in five years.

PureTech helped found schizophrenia treatment business Karuna. Then Bristol-Myers Squibb bought it for $14bn, which means PureTech’s initial $18.5m investment generated more than $1bn.

With FY results released in April, CEO Bharatt Chowrira spoke of “our track record of clinical success, which is six times the industry average“.

This isn’t a stock to invest in lightly, and I’d need to dig into specific sector risks before I’d consider it. And the lack of regular profits from the firm’s business model is a concern.

Fallen growth

I also look at stocks like Ocado, a previous growth stock favourite. Have sellers pushed the price too low? I think they might.

It’s changed places with partner Marks & Spencer, being demoted to the FTSE 250 while M&S now has a FTSE 100 seat.

The lack of profit is the big problem. But when we see profit on the horizon, I think that might just spur a new growth spell.