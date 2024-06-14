Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Apple is still my favourite company in the S&P 500, here’s why

Apple is still my favourite company in the S&P 500, here’s why

Apple recently unveiled a lot of new software at a developer conference. Here’s why the tech giant is still my favourite company in the S&P 500.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Apple‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was an affirmation of why the tech titan remains my favourite among S&P 500 companies. It offered ground-breaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative software updates. And I think the latest announcements solidify its position as a forward-thinking powerhouse, continuing to shape the future of technology.

Entering the AI race

One of the most significant revelations from WWDC was that the company would finally join the AI frenzy, with the announcement of Apple Intelligence. This ambitious initiative promises to integrate AI capabilities seamlessly into core products, including Mac, iPhone, and iPad. By harnessing the power of AI, management aims to enhance user experiences, streamline workflows, and unlock new realms of productivity and creativity.

The decision to collaborate with OpenAI, the company behind the revolutionary ChatGPT, demonstrates a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By allowing users to tap into ChatGPT’s capabilities through Siri, Apple is empowering its 2bn or so customers with cutting-edge AI tools.

Software excellence

Software prowess shone brightly at WWDC. The unveiling of iOS 18, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, promised a slew of enhancements and new features that I expect will elevate the user experience on iPhones. Similarly, updates to watchOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS underscore the commitment set out by the late Steve Jobs to continuously refine and improve its ecosystem of devices and services.

On a slightly less serious side, the unveiling of custom emoji creation, dubbed ‘Genmoji’, demonstrates Apple’s ability to blend cutting-edge technology with fun and creativity. Such innovations not only delight users but also reinforce the firm’s position as a trendsetter in the tech industry.

The balance sheet

These innovations are underpinned by an incredibly strong balance sheet. Earnings are forecast to grow by about 6% per year. Admittedly not hugely impressive, but in a time of economic uncertainty, this reflects the company’s ability to keep growing while competitors struggle.

Earnings growth over the past five years is solid, with a 14% compound annual growth rate. This consistent financial performance, coupled with ample cash reserves, positions the business to continue investments in research and development.

Risks

Admittedly, there are a few areas that concern me. A discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests that the stock is trading at about 12% above its estimated fair value. The share price is up over 300% in the last five years alone, reflecting excitement and enthusiasm in the tech sector. I feel this is deserved, but as we have seen, shares with high valuations can drop very quickly if the economy takes a negative turn.

To compound this, management have been selling its shares in recent months. This can be totally unrelated to company performance, but I always keep an eye on this trend. If managers taking profits after a healthy rally, then I don’t necessarily want to be buying.

Overall

Apple’s latest announcements at WWDC solidify its position as my favourite in the S&P 500. The eventual embrace of AI, commitment to software excellence, and financial strength make it a company like no other. While challenges and risks are present, the firm’s track record convinces me that it’ll be a sector leader for some time yet. I’ll be adding more shares at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 great value UK companies I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to hold for decades 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting to work on his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks these five firms have solid income…

Read more »

Value Shares

Are GSK shares a bargain after falling 11%?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

GSK shares have taken a hit in recent weeks due to Zantac uncertainty. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they’re…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nearing £5, could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in the past year. Our writer thinks there could be a strong runway ahead…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to build wealth the same way as Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some of the principles used by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and explains why he also uses…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for National Grid shares after their recent 17% plunge

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares could still be a good choice for income, even after the recent seven-for-24 rights issue, says Edward…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Top Stocks

5 quality UK stocks to consider buying for the new ‘British ISA’

| The Motley Fool Staff

In theory, a British ISA would allow investors an additional £5k (on top of the standard £20k allowance) so long…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

4.24% yield and a P/E of just 12.1! Tesco shares look like a no-brainer buy for me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks Tesco shares look good value after today's solid first-quarter results. He's now saving up to buy the…

Read more »

Market Movers

Why the Raspberry Pi share price is on everyone’s minds right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the 14% jump in the Raspberry Pi share price today as part of the successful IPO of…

Read more »