Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 17% of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in these 2 UK shares

17% of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in these 2 UK shares

Stephen Wright looks to focus on investments in companies that have strong competitive advantages. And two UK shares stand out to him.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even with the FTSE 100 close to its highest-ever levels, I think UK shares look like great value at the moment. And there are a couple that make up a big part of my portfolio.

Neither is involved in hot topic artificial intelligence. But they both have what I look for in stocks to buy – a durable business with something that sets it apart from its competitors.

Games Workshop

Nobody else does what Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) does. It owns the Warhammer franchise and that makes it impossible for other games companies to replicate its products.

The biggest risk is high interest rates causing customers to spend less. That’s a danger right now, but the business has some great economics that should help in the long term.

Games Workshop generates £181m in operating income annually using £138m in inventory and fixed assets. This means the company doesn’t need most of the cash it generates to maintain its operations. 

As a result, it’s able to return most of that cash – around £139m – to shareholders in the form of dividends. And that’s while growing revenues at an average of 13% per year.

JD Wetherspoon

At first sight, JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) doesn’t look as attractive. But having the lowest prices in the UK pub industry puts it in a terrific position.

Importantly, the company also has the lowest costs. There are some things it can’t control – notably energy and staffing costs – and these constitute a risk for investors to be aware of.

The company benefits enormously from economies of scale though. On top of this, owning the majority of its estate outright reduces the amount it has to pay out in lease obligations.

This puts it in a much stronger position than its competitors. And a differentiated business in an important sector is exactly the kind of stock I want to own in my portfolio. 

Diversification

Having 17% of my ISA committed to two UK shares looks like I’m not interested in building a diversified portfolio. But it’s not as straightforward as this.

One point is that diversification isn’t just about owning more stocks. A portfolio with five US tech companies is less diversified than one with three stocks from different sectors and regions.

This is relevant to the UK stocks I own. Games Workshop generates most of its revenue in the US, which limits the effect of a stagnating UK economy on my investments as a whole. 

A portfolio might therefore be more diversified than it looks. Two UK businesses focused on discretionary consumer spending might have quite different risk profiles.

Portfolio-building

My Stocks and Shares ISA is only part of my overall investment portfolio. But a significant amount of it is dedicated to UK shares, especially Games Workshop and JD Wetherspoon.

While I’m looking to own companies in different industries and geographies, my main focus is on quality. That’s why I’m invested relatively heavily in these two UK stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc and J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how much income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Lloyds shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought Lloyds shares last year and is kicking himself for failing to buy even more of them. The…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Apple is still my favourite company in the S&P 500, here’s why

| Gordon Best

Apple recently unveiled a lot of new software at a developer conference. Here's why the tech giant is still my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 great value UK companies I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to hold for decades 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting to work on his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks these five firms have solid income…

Read more »

Value Shares

Are GSK shares a bargain after falling 11%?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

GSK shares have taken a hit in recent weeks due to Zantac uncertainty. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they’re…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nearing £5, could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in the past year. Our writer thinks there could be a strong runway ahead…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to build wealth the same way as Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some of the principles used by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and explains why he also uses…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Here’s my 2024/25 dividend forecast for National Grid shares after their recent 17% plunge

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares could still be a good choice for income, even after the recent seven-for-24 rights issue, says Edward…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Top Stocks

5 quality UK stocks to consider buying for the new ‘British ISA’

| The Motley Fool Staff

In theory, a British ISA would allow investors an additional £5k (on top of the standard £20k allowance) so long…

Read more »