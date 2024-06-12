Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend yields up to 11.1%: 3 FTSE 100 passive income shares to consider

Dividend yields up to 11.1%: 3 FTSE 100 passive income shares to consider

Looking for ways to make a market-beating return? These popular FTSE 100 dividend shares might be the wisest you can consider today.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index has been delivering strong returns for decades now. Since the mid-1980s, the Footsie has delivered an average annual return of 8%. This comprises of roughly 4% in capital gains, and another 4% in dividend income.

This is pretty good. But I’m confident that I can make an even-better return by buying high-dividend shares. Here are three on my radar today.

WPP

Forward dividend yield 5%.

Advertising agency WPP (LSE:WPP) hasn’t had an easy time of late. Weak marketing spending, and particularly in the North American tech sector, has hampered its ability to grow revenues.

Sales dropped 1.4% in the first quarter. The top line may stay under pressure too, if interest rates remain at current levels.

But my enthusiasm for WPP shares remains undimmed. The business, which provides communications and advertising services in 100 countries, has enormous scale and tight relationships with blue-chip companies across multiple sectors.

I think it will bounce back sharply when economic conditions improve, helped by its pivot to the fast-growing digital ad market.

Phoenix Group Holdings

Forward dividend yield 11.1%.

The dividend yield at Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) may be hard to believe. But the pensions, life insurance and savings giant has a long record of providing large and growing shareholder payouts.

This is thanks in large part to its ability to create spectacular amounts of cash. The FTSE 100 firm generated a whopping £2bn worth of cash in 2023, up £500m and above its target of £1.8bn. It also hit its target of generating £1.5bn of new business cash a full two years ahead of plan.

And as of December, its Solvency II capital ratio was 176%. This was at the top end of the firm’s 140-180% target, and provides current dividend projections with added strength.

A word of warning though. Phoenix’s earnings could come under strain if interest rates remain at current levels. In this scenario, consumer spending may struggle, while asset values would also be adversely impacted.

Aviva

Forward dividend yield 7.6%.

Like Phoenix Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.) has significant scope to grow as Britain’s elderly population soars in size. The company — which also has operations in Canada — provides life insurance, pensions, health protection and wealth management, giving it multiple ways to exploit ongoing demographic changes.

Competition in the financial services sector’s fierce. And the company has to paddle extremely hard to grow profits. But its market-leading position across multiple product lines indicates it has the tools and the knowhow to succeed.

Aviva is, for instance, the leading life insurance provider in the UK, where it holds nearly a quarter of the market.

An ambitious approach to digitalise its operations could also help Aviva to outperform its peers over the long term. Recent steps include using artificial intelligence (AI) to help it process claims, and overhauling its digital platforms to boost cross-selling possibilities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think FTSE 250 shares are dirt cheap now

| Alan Oscroft

After a couple of years of falls, I reckon there are some overlooked growth stock bargains hiding away in the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock has DOUBLED the index return in the past year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a FTSE 100 stock that has gained over 17% in the past year, aided by lower…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 share I’d buy to target a 500% return!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share has leapt from 676p in 2004 to £98.20 today. Our writer Royston Wild explains why it…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Should I be watching the easyJet share price this summer?

| Gordon Best

With the summer holidays in full swing, many investors will be thinking about the easyJet share price, so is there…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Is this unloved FTSE 100 hero about to make investors rich all over again?

| Mark David Hartley

Investors loved this FTSE 100 stock just a few years ago, but things took a turn for the worse. This…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Passive income powerhouses! 3 FTSE stocks I’d consider buying for rising dividends

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks three under-the-radar UK shares that boast excellent records of returning increasing amounts of passive income to their…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I reckon Scottish Mortgage shares could be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100!

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares are warming up, but this Fool still thinks they look like great value. He's keen to add…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds’ share price may crash!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is starting to head lower again. Could this be the beginning of a correction…

Read more »