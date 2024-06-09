Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This brilliant FTSE 250 stock has an 8.7% dividend yield! But I’m not buying yet

This brilliant FTSE 250 stock has an 8.7% dividend yield! But I’m not buying yet

This FTSE 250 bank’s seen its share price fall 15% over the past month. While the business is great, the stock could pull back further.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) is a Georgian bank headquartered in Tbilisi, and listed on the FTSE 250.

Like its peer, Bank of Georgia, it’s an excellent company and a leading universal bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the group boasts a strong market share in Georgia — 39.3% of customer loans and 40.1% of customer deposits as of 31 December 2023.

TBC Bank also operates in Uzbekistan.

The bank’s share price is up 131.6% over the past three years but it recently gave back some of its gains. While this may look like a buying opportunity, I’m not buying yet.

An excellent business

TBC Bank has seen its profitability surge since the pandemic. In the first quarter of 2024, the firm announced that pre-tax profits had risen 15.8%, driven by a 21% increase in net interest income.

Management pointed to higher interest rates and a “dynamic” loan book as it also highlighted strong economic growth in its two major operating countries — Georgia and Uzbekistan.

At the time of the results, on 10 May, the bank said it expected the Georgian economy to grow by 6.4% in 2024, and the Uzbek economy by 5.6%. As we know, strong economic growth’s important for cyclical stocks like banks.

It’s also trading at just 4.1 times earnings from the previous year. It’s among the cheapest banks I’ve come across on the UK exchange.

It’s political

Stocks are by no means immune to political changes and upheaval. In fact, we’ve seen a lot of stock action in relation to political changes around the world this week.

Indian stocks slumped after the growth-focused but openly-prejudiced BJP lost its majority, while South African stocks have recently pushed forward on the prospect of a market-friendly coalition involving the DA.

In Georgia, parliamentary elections are still several months away — October — but a recent ‘foreign agents’ bill passed by the ruling Georgian Dream party has caused outrage.

The bill, passed into law on Monday, has been likened to laws passed in Russia and has heightened concerns about Georgia’s trajectory.

While most Georgians want the country to join the EU, the Georgian Dream party hasn’t distanced itself from Russia as much as many would like.

With thousands taking the streets in protest, the government claim the bill’s necessary to curb the influence of harmful foreign influence.

Opponents claim the bill will be used to stigmatise and restrict critical voices in the lead-up to the election.

What’s more, the bill’s served to further polarise the country with the October election seemingly representing two distinct pathways for Georgia.

My concern is that we could see more protests and more dissenting voices in the coming months. If it escalates, this will be bad for the economy, and bad for banks.

Moreover, if the Georgian Dream loses its majority, political uncertainty could put more downward pressure on Georgian stocks.

The bottom line

TBC Bank shares are down around 15% over the past month, and this has pushed the dividend yield up to 8.7%. And with a 2.78 times dividend coverage ratio, the dividend payments look affordable.

However, I fear the share price could fall further. I’ll be keeping an eye on it, because, fundamentally, it’s an excellent business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build £1,000 a month in passive income starting from scratch

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at a way to build up a one-grand-a-month passive income stream from dividend stocks over the next…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How to target annual passive income of over £7,000 with £5,000 in savings!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start making passive income now, so later down the line he can live a better life.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Legal & General just paid me £266.85p! All part of my plan to make a million

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones just received a small cash payment into his pension, courtesy of his holding in Legal & General shares.…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £700 each month into a SIPP to try and become a pension millionaire

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing money in a SIPP each month, investors can build up a mountain of wealth in the long run…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is Warren Buffett’s biggest stock investment. Should I buy its shares too?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Over 40% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is invested in a single company. Does that make it one of the best…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares are on the rise despite the risk of an interest rate cut emerging later in the year. So,…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Is June a can’t-miss opportunity to try and get rich with UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares are on fire right now, with the FTSE 100 already up by double digits! So is 2024 the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price becoming a joke?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has gone from strength to strength, but is it becoming a joke? Our writer takes a…

Read more »