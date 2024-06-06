Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This growth stock could be the next member of the $1trn club

This growth stock could be the next member of the $1trn club

Jon Smith explains his pick to be the next company to be worth $1trn, with a growth stock that’s already up 23% over the past year.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are currently seven stocks with a market-cap higher than $1trn. Incredibly, the 5% rally in the Nvidia share price yesterday (5 June) has pushed the market-cap for the chip maker above $3trn. Yet when looking for growth stocks that have the potential to join this illustrious club, I think I’ve found the next contender.

Drum roll please

It might surprise some people that I’m backing Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to be the next to hit $1trn. After all, is it a growth stock? I firmly think it is. For example, the stock’s up 23% over the past year and has doubled over the past five years. This is exactly the kind of increase that ticks the box for me.

Granted, it isn’t a small company. It has a market-cap of $885bn as we stand, making it one of the largest stocks globally. I believe that this could increase by another 13% over the coming year, which would take it to the $1trn level for the first time.

One of the key reasons why I think this could happen is due to the nature of the business. It’s fundamentally the investment pot of Warren Buffett. As a result, there isn’t really any limit in how large the company can be worth.

For example, let’s say I run a coffee business. Even if I grow it to be the largest in the world, there’s a cap on how many people like coffee and how much I can sell. Yet with Buffett, he can invest and profit from stocks and increase the portfolio (and business size) year by year. He’s done this in the past and has a strong track record. Even though past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns, it certainly give me a good outlook.

Appealing to investors

Another reason why I think Berkshire could hit the $1trn mark next is investor sentiment. At the moment, tech and artificial intelligence (AI) shares are booming. Yet with the US stock markets at all-time highs, I think later this year stock picking could get a little harder. It won’t simply be as easy as just buying Nvidia shares.

As a result, I think investors will look to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock. As Buffett is still very active in the firm, buying the stock is akin to allowing Buffett to manage my money. His experience and knowledge over many decades could make the stock very appealing.

On the other hand, this could also be seen as a risk. The fact that Buffett is mostly a stock investor means that if we have a stock market crash later this year, the Berkshire Hathaway share price could also plummet. If this is triggered by tech stocks it could be even worse, as Apple is currently the largest holding that he has.

Ultimately, I think Berkshire Hathaway should keep rising towards the $1trn value. When I have some free cash, I think I’ll add it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Is this beaten down UK tech stock about to rocket like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the Rolls-Royce share price has gone as far as it can for now. Now he's looking elsewhere…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 of the finest growth stocks to consider buying in June

| Charlie Keough

These two growth stocks are firmly on this Fool's radar. Here, he explains why he'd consider adding them to his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 magnificent FTSE stocks that turned £20,000 into more than £1 million!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at two amazing FTSE shares that have turned a reasonably small sum of money into £1.2m-£5m over…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Could a TikTok ban crash this FTSE 100 stock?

| Ben McPoland

Is a looming TikTok ban in the US a major threat to this blue-chip FTSE 100 investment trust? Ben McPoland…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE Systems shares or this red-hot rival that’s up 27% in a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones would like to add to his BAE Systems shares but thinks he may get better value from a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into BAE Systems shares just 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at whether he thinks investors should consider buying BAE Systems shares even though they're close to a…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 12 months, this surging FTSE 100 stock’s near an all-time high!

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock recently rocketed to a record high after the tech company behind it released a fantastic set…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

After rising 27%, is there still value left in Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares have been on a tear. This Fool had been planning on snapping up some shares, but is…

Read more »