Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Hindenburg Omen indicates a stock market crash is coming! Time to sell?

The Hindenburg Omen indicates a stock market crash is coming! Time to sell?

A bifurcated stock market combined with declining investor sentiment appears to spell danger for share prices. What should Stephen Wright do?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has been doing well so far in 2024. But according to some investors (loosely defined) there are signs things could be about to change.

Last week, the Hindenburg Omen appeared/happened/occurred (I’m not quite sure what the correct verb is.) And that’s supposed to be a sign that a downturn is on the way.

Eh?

Here’s what the Hindenburg Omen involves:

  • The number of 52-week highs and 52-week lows in the stock market exceeds a given threshold.
  • The number of 52-week highs is equal to or less than twice the number of 52-week lows.
  • The stock market is still in an uptrend based on the 10-week moving average or the 50-day rate of change indicator.
  • The McClellan Oscillator is negative.

Right. And here’s what it means in ordinary English:

There’s a big gap between shares that have been doing well and shares that have been doing badly. And while that’s not surprising by itself, the gap is unusually large.

Investors might expect the gap to close eventually. The question is whether this involves underperforming stocks getting a boost, or the outperformers coming back down to earth.

With market sentiment turning negative, there’s a greater chance this happens by prices coming down. So some investors are expecting a stock market crash. 

Ok… now what?

Assuming this thing genuinely happened last week, what should investors do now? One answer is to sell everything, but that’s probably not a great move.

Predicting stock market crashes is notoriously hard and (unsurprisingly) the Hindenburg Omen has a mixed record. But investors might want to think carefully.

It’s undeniably true that share prices have done well over the last year or so – the FTSE 100 is up 8% and the S&P 500 is up 25%. So stocks are much more expensive than they used to be.

Given this, there’s no harm in taking a look at some investments that have done well to see whether they still look like good value. It’s something I try to do with my own portfolio.

Amazon.com

Shares in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are up 43% over the last 12 months and the stock is close to an all-time high at the moment. I’ve owned this one for years, so is it time to sell?

I don’t think so, but it’s definitely worth keeping a close eye on this one. With a market cap of $1.89trn, the company is going to have to generate a lot of cash to justify its current price.

My view is that it can do this. While a lot of investors are – justifiably – drawn to Amazon, I see its dominant position in the online retail space as better than the market gives it credit for.

As a result, I think the risk of the company being broken up on antitrust grounds is greater than many investors realise. But at today’s prices, I’m happy keeping hold of the stock.

But… the Hindenbug Omen!

I’m all in favour of investors assessing the stocks they own to see if there’s better value available elsewhere. But that has nothing to do with the Hindenburg Omen (or any other stock market indicator). 

The best results come from buying undervalued shares and owning them for a long time. And that’s true whether or not the stock market is about to crash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn it into a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

When we invest for top long-term passive income, can we snag better returns by taking on some smaller stocks with…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 of the best-value passive income shares to consider today!

| Royston Wild

The London stock market has enjoyed a strong revival in recent months. But investors searching for passive income shares can…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

NIO stock slides 6.6% on negative Q1 earnings results 

| Mark David Hartley

Missed expectations in its first quarter results today have caused NIO stock to slide 3%. Where to from here for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d put £1k in FTSE 100 stocks at the last general election

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the return he would have made from buying FTSE 100 stocks back in 2019 and muses on…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can record FY results continue to boost the already rising Mitie share price?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The Mitie share price has been on a good run in the past year. Can the momentum continue off the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month, is the BT share price now an unmissable opportunity?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down the resurgence of the BT share price in the past month. Is there enough happening to…

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

With £10,000 to invest, should I buy growth stocks or value shares?

| Stephen Wright

Is a company with growing revenues a better investment than one whose shares trade at a low value? That might…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This growth stock could be the next member of the $1trn club

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his pick to be the next company to be worth $1trn, with a growth stock that’s already…

Read more »