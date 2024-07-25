Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Unilever share price jumps 7% as the turnaround takes shape. Is it too late to buy?

The Unilever share price jumps 7% as the turnaround takes shape. Is it too late to buy?

2024’s been a good year for the Unilever share price. But with the business putting up strong results, could there be more to come?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Unilever (LSE:ULVR) share price is up 7% after the company’s latest earnings report. The results don’t look much at face value, but context is everything with this business.

Revenues grew 2.2% during the second quarter of 2024, with net profits up by 3.5%. That’s barely beating inflation, but there’s much more to the story than this.

Looking at the details

Unilever’s a company in transition. It’s attempting to boost its overall growth rate by getting rid of some of its underperforming brands. 

The 2.2% revenue growth doesn’t factor in the company’s sold off some of its weaker lines in the past year. Adding that, revenue growth’s more like 3.9%.

There’s another part of the report I think’s especially encouraging. Unilever announced underlying sales growth of 8.8% in Latin America and 3.4% in North America.

Source: Unilever H2 Earnings Presentation

Latin America’s been a problem for Diageo lately and US consumer demand’s been tough for a number of companies. So a strong performance there’s an impressive result from Unilever.

Ice cream

The weak point in the report is – again – the company’s ice cream division. Despite having some of the strongest brands in the world, the unit reported underlying sales growth of 0.6%. 

Unilever’s making progress towards divesting its ice cream operations, so weakness there’s probably less of an issue than in a different area. But the underperformance is still noteworthy.

I’ve heard it suggested that the company’s looking to dispose of its ice cream brands because of the emergence of GLP-1 drugs in the US. But I don’t think that’s quite right.

As I see it, it’s due to slow growth (and the product being expensive to make and ship). But Unilever attributed this to weak demand from Europe and China, not the US. 

Turnaround on track

The latest set of results shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to investors. A trading update three months ago reported on the first quarter of 2024 and the half-year results also include this.

Underlying sales growth of 3.9% for the second quarter represent a slight decline from the first three months of the year. But given the underperformance in ice cream, I don’t see an issue here.

Where I do see an issue though, is the share price. A 23% increase since the start of the year puts Unilever shares at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 20.

I think the restructuring is going well and the company’s positioning itself well. But a good outcome looks to be factored in at today’s prices, which means there’s risk if anything goes wrong.

One to watch 

Unilever shares are racing higher as the restructuring takes shape. And I think investors are right to be optimistic.

Strong results at a time when others are struggling might be causing the share price to get ahead of itself though. That’s why I’m keeping an eye on the stock, rather than buying it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50%, and a director just bought 8,000 shares

| Ben McPoland

Directors of this blue-chip company have been snapping up a load of its shares. Should I do likewise and buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price is far too cheap, analysts say!

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price fell on Thursday 25 July after the company's Q1 results. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market crash?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Global stock markets are experiencing some turbulence at the moment. Could investors be looking at a major decline in share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Anglo American share price holds up on H1 results, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Failed takeover attempts and major restructuring all affect the Anglo American share price. Here's what's happening at H1 time.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Centrica share price is tanking! And is this an opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price was down 8% in early trading. Our writer explores whether this is an opportunity for investors.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Unilever share price surges! Here’s why it’s topping the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

The Unilever share price surged by more than 5% on Thursday. Our writer takes a closer look at the company's…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price dips as the company raises full-year guidance!

| Kevin Godbold

AstraZeneca's biopharmaceutical business is delivering ongoing growth, so share price weakness now may be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I think the Next share price should be higher. Here’s why

| Gordon Best

The Next share price has had an impressive year or so, but I think there could still be more growth…

Read more »