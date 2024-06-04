2 wonderful FTSE 100 stocks I’d snap up in June

Sumayya Mansoor explains why these two FTSE 100 stocks are attractive prospects and why she’d love to buy some shares when she can.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The next time I have some investable cash, I’m planning on buying Vodafone (LSE: VOD) and Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares.

Here’s why!

Vodafone

As one of the world’s largest telecoms businesses, the day to day for Vodafone hasn’t been smooth sailing in recent months. An announcement to rebase dividends hasn’t been met well by investors and the market.

I reckon this is reflected in the share price. Vodafone shares are down 2% over a 12-month period from 77p at this time last year, to current levels of 75p. However, the meandering chart below displays the up and down journey the business has been on recently.

My attraction to the stock is primarily related to the long-term growth prospects that could deliver excellent shareholder value and returns.

A big part of this is the rollout of 5G, which is ramping up. Plus, Vodafone’s foray into the African market, as well as its established presence already, is exciting. Demand for mobile services have taken off in recent years and there’s still lots of room to grow. This could mean boosted earnings, as well as juicy returns.

The natural risk here is that a complex geopolitical picture with the potential for issues could halt Vodafone making inroads and, in turn, profit. This is something I’ll keep a close eye on moving forward.

Otherwise, Vodafone is a profitable business, with a wide presence, and brand power. From a fundamentals perspective, the shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10. Plus, a dividend yield of close to 7% is attractive. However, I do understand that dividends aren’t guaranteed.

Diageo

If you like a tipple every now and then, there’s a good chance you’ve consumed one of Diageo’s popular brands. The spirit maker is a dominant player in the market, and has a worldwide presence.

The shares haven’t had the best time lately, down 21% over a 12-month period. At this time last year they were trading for 3,332p, compared to current levels of 2,630p.

I reckon a big part of this is weakened consumer spending due to economic uncertainty. The business has pointed to this in its Latin American, Caribbean, and even US segments in recent updates. As most of its brands are on the premium side, consumers are buying less, or turning to cheaper alternatives. This is an ongoing risk that I’ll keep an eye on moving forward.

From a bullish view, it’s hard for me to ignore Diageo’s brand power, as well as investor return policy. What’s known as a Dividend Aristocrat, the firm has increased payouts for 37 years. However, I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Diageo’s dividend yield stands at 3.1% at present, which isn’t the highest. However, I reckon once economic volatility dissipates, the firm could deliver growing returns for years to come.

Finally, Diageo shares are trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Although not the lowest, this is significantly discounted compared to its historical average of closer to 24 in recent years.