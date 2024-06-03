Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Vodafone share price looks dirt cheap. I still wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole

The Vodafone share price looks dirt cheap. I still wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole

On paper, the Vodafone share price looks like one of the FTSE 100’s best buying opportunities. But this Fool thinks otherwise.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think there are plenty of bargains on the FTSE 100 at the moment. I must admit, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price lately, given how cheap it looks.

Today, a share in the telecommunications giant would set investors back just 74.9p. That’s some drop off from the highs it reached in 2000 when, at one stage, it was the largest company in Europe by market-cap.

On paper, it now looks like a great bargain for a savvy investor. However, I’m steering clear of adding Vodafone to my portfolio anytime soon.

Too many concerns

I see too many issues with Vodafone today. The largest of these is its €33.2bn pile of net debt. That’s a monumental amount and to me is a major red flag. I must remember that raised interest rates will only make this more difficult to reduce.

On top of that, I’m wary that Vodafone’s a classic value trap. Its share price performance over the last 10 years or so has been woeful. In the last decade, it shares have lost 64.2% of their value. In the last five years, the stock’s down 42.3%. Even over the last year, where the Footsie has rallied 8.9%, Vodafone shares are down 3.9%.

A shrinking dividend

I may be biased as an investor who likes to seek income. However, the stock also loses its appeal when I consider its major 10.2% dividend yield won’t be around for much longer.

It currently offers investors the highest payout on the Footsie. Yet last year, the company announced it would cut its dividend in half from 2025, slashing it from 9 cents a share to 4.5 cents.

The move makes sense. Its current yield was unsustainable. With a smaller payout, the firm will now have up to €1bn a year free to spend elsewhere.

Yet in times gone by, I’ve been largely tempted to snap up Vodafone for the income. With its yield set to shrink, I’m not as keen. While its new yield will still be above the Footsie average (3.6%), I’m concerned we could see more cuts further down the line.

Too harsh?

That said, maybe I’m being too harsh. There are certain aspects of the business I like. For example, it continues to make headway in its turnaround under CEO Margherita Della Valle. Last month, the firm announced its results for FY24. During the year, group service revenue rose 6.3%.

The business also announced a €2bn share buyback with the funds generated from disposing its Spanish business for €5bn. There’s talk of a further €2bn buyback with the funds it receives from offloading its Italian business. So there’s that to consider.

I’m looking elsewhere

But even so, I see too many issues with Vodafone right now. It’s one I’ll be keeping on my watchlist for the time being.

As I highlighted at the offset that I think the Footsie is jam-packed with undervalued shares at the moment. As such, I’m looking elsewhere on the index for my next buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

5 UK shares to watch as the general election approaches

| Stephen Wright

As Labour and the Conservatives set out their plans for the UK, which shares should investors be watching? Stephen Wright…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Profit up almost 12%! This FTSE stock has growth and a decent dividend for shareholders

| Kevin Godbold

I’d consider shares in this FTSE company, which is rolling out its expansion across the UK and Canada -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in this world-class UK stock 10 years ago I’d have £80k today

| Harvey Jones

This UK stock has smashed the FTSE 100 for the last 20 years, but Harvey Jones still thinks there's a…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

1 intriguing growth stock that could send Scottish Mortgage shares above £10

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have been recovering nicely, boosted by a very strong performance in one of the trust's largest holdings.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are these FTSE 100 stocks worth considering in June?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that he wants to investigate further. He thinks they could be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 46% over 5 years, the IAG share price could explode from here!

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is far below pre-pandemic levels, but business is booming. Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why does the Diageo share price continue to fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While the UK stock market is rising, the Diageo share price is falling. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d aim for a £21,859-a-year second income

| Charlie Keough

With thousands stashed away, here's how this Fool would start making a second income through buying dividend shares.

Read more »