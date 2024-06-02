Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m keen to buy great value BP shares in June but Aviva’s 6.96% yield looks pretty tempting too

I’m keen to buy great value BP shares in June but Aviva’s 6.96% yield looks pretty tempting too

The oil price is falling and so are BP shares. Harvey Jones thinks this is a buying opportunity, but Aviva’s high yield has also caught his roving eye.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Now looks like a terrific time to buy BP (LSE: BP) shares but there’s one thing stopping me. A number of other FTSE 100 stocks are super-tempting too, notably insurer Aviva (LSE: AV). I don’t have the cash to buy them both. Investing is about making choices. So what do I do?

The BP share price can be volatile. As with any commodity stock, it tends to rise and fall in cycles. So when Russia invaded Ukraine and energy prices rocketed, its shares followed suit.

I resisted the temptation to chase it upwards. I prefer to buy shares before they take off, rather than afterwards. It’s not always easy though. It involves defying the herd, which is a struggle even for the most contrarian investor.

Top dividend stock

BP shares have dropped 4.17% over the last month. They’re still up over 12 months, but only by 7.69%. I don’t think I’m buying at the top of the market.

They could slide further, but that’s a risk I have to take. Buying at the exact bottom of the market involves a huge slice of luck. I’m rarely that lucky.

But with the shares trading at 7.1 times earnings, why wait? There seems to be a real opportunity today. Brent crude has fallen to a three-month low of $81 a barrel, down from more than $120 two years ago. That looks like a decent trigger.

The US, Brazil and Iran have been pumping out more oil, adding to supply. Interest rate hikes have been delayed, slowing the global economy and hitting demand. Red Sea tensions have added to freight costs, but the impact has been less than originally feared. Will these trends reverse? I have no idea. At some point, I just have to take the plunge. 

BP currently yields a solid 4.6%, covered 3.1 times by earnings. That’s forecast to hit 4.9% in 2024, with cover of 2.7.

FTSE 100 income hero

Now looks like a good time to buy but I could say the same about Aviva. In contrast to BP, its shares have been on a good run lately, up 21.74% in the last year. 

CEO Amanda Blanc is reaping the rewards from her efforts to build a leaner, meaner, more cash-generative Aviva. Full-year 2023 operating profits jumped 9% to £1.47bn, beating forecasts.

Blanc also launched a £300m share buyback and increased the dividend by 8%. Aviva is forecast to yield a walloping 7.2% next year, smashing BP. However, dividend cover is a lot thinner, at just 1.3 times earnings.

Also, Aviva’s £300m buyback pales compared to BP’s first-quarter $1.75bn. That’s on top 2023’s insane $7.91bn buyback. After their recent strong run, Aviva shares are pricier than BP’s at 12.7 times earnings.

The share price could climb higher when interest rates finally start to fall, which should boost its asset management operations. Although BP would also benefit.

If money wasn’t an issue, I’d buy both with the aim of holding them for years and with luck, decades. But investing is about choices, and I’ve just made mine. I already have exposure to the insurance sector via Legal & General Group, and I don’t hold any energy stocks. I’ll aim to buy BP in June. Later, I’ll return for Aviva.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d try to transform an empty £20k ISA into £55k of annual passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to see how much passive income he could get from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price jumped 25% in May! Should I snap it up in June?

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price is finally on the up. Harvey Jones is wondering whether to buy before the next leg…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to go all in on ultra-high-yielding Legal & General shares in a bid to maximise…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d add to an ISA in June for passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking for new additions to his ISA. Here, he explores two cheap stocks he thinks could be…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? I’d kickstart my investment journey with this Footsie stalwart

| Charlie Keough

Investing in the market can be challenging. Here this Fool explores one FTSE 100 stock he'd be keen to buy…

Read more »

US Stock

More than 20 brokers just raised their share price targets for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has produced huge gains in 2024. However, a lot of Wall Street analysts believe it can climb higher…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett approve of this stock I’ve just bought?

| Charlie Keough

After adding to his position in this FTSE 250 constituent, this Fool explores whether it's a stock that Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why National Grid shares nosedived in May

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 100 giant National Grid endured a difficult May. But with its shares looking cheap, is now a chance for…

Read more »