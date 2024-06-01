Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £78bn of passive income? It’s easily available!

£78bn of passive income? It’s easily available!

Christopher Ruane explains how, as a private investor with limited funds, he aims to tap into the passive income gusher of FTSE 100 shares.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could £78bn of passive income be hiding in plain sight?

Yes!

That is approximately how much FTSE 100 companies paid out in dividends to shareholders last year. The only thing those shareholders had to do to earn that passive income was to own shares.

That may have meant buying them last year. In some cases people who had not spent a penny buying shares for decades would still have seen the work-free cash rolling in, as long as they still owned the shares.

That enormous passive income pot is easily accessible, in my view. Simply by buying FTSE 100 dividends, I would hopefully get some of it for myself.

Is it really that easy?

Having said that, it is worth noting a couple of important points.

One is that dividends are never guaranteed. A company paying them now can decide tomorrow to stop. So I take care to diversify my passive income streams across a number of different companies, carefully assessing each one’s financial prospects before buying.

Also, to buy shares, I need money.

Setting up an investment strategy

How much money is up to my own financial circumstances. It is possible to start investing in the stock market even with just a few hundred pounds.

To get going, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA. I would put the money I wanted to invest in that, ready to buy dividend shares.

Finding shares to buy

With passive income as my goal, the search field for shares would narrow. I might like a growth company like Tesla but I see little prospect of it paying dividends any time soon.

What would I be looking for?

Passive income here is essentially the extra cash the business earns that it does not need to spend on something else, like future growth. So I would look for a business I felt I could understand, with a sustainably strong position in a market I expect to benefit from ongoing customer demand.

I would consider whether the share is attractively valued. After all, what I earn in dividends could be effectively cancelled out if the share price falls lots while I own it.

Putting the theory into practice

As an example, consider one share from which I am currently earning passive income: M&G (LSE: MNG).

The FTSE 100 asset manager has a large addressable market. Within that, a number of things help it compete effectively. For example, it has a well-known brand, established customer base spanning over two dozen markets, and long asset management experience.

That has helped it generate cash flows to fund a generous dividend since it listed as an independent company in 2018. Currently, the dividend yield is 9.8%. So, if I invested £10,000 in it today, I would hopefully earn almost a thousand pounds in passive income annually.

Whether that continues depends on how the business performs. One risk I see is that any economic downturn could hurt investor sentiment, leading them to withdraw funds from M&G. That could be bad for its profits.

Still, I own the share precisely because I believe in its long-term prospects – and am earning passive income from it along the way!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price crashed almost 15% in May. Should I buy it in June?

| Harvey Jones

May was tough on the easyJet share price, which was the worst performer on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 top-quality businesses to consider buying from the FTSE 100 in June

| Charlie Keough

It's been a brilliant start to the year for the FTSE 100. Here are two stocks this Fool thinks might…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Looking for passive income? 1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid like the plague

| Charlie Keough

This Fool reckons the FTSE 250's one of the best places to seek shares offering income. Here's one he likes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising 211% in a year, is there value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce has been the FTSE 100's best performer in recent times. But is there still value in its share price…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d aim for £17,200 a year in passive income

| Charlie Keough

With thousands stashed away, this Fool would put it to work in the stock market and start generating passive income.…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for June, including a Share Advisor 'Ice' recommendation!

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Now could be an opportunity to snap up overlooked UK shares

| Charlie Keough

Plenty of UK shares look like exceptional value for money and this Fool has his eyes on them. Here, he…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 top-quality FTSE value stocks I’d pick up in June

| Charlie Keough

With the UK market thriving, this Fool's on the lookout for value stocks. Here, he explores two he'd be keen…

Read more »