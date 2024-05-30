Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m not convinced the Dr Martens share price is a bargain. Here’s why

I’m not convinced the Dr Martens share price is a bargain. Here’s why

After the bootmaker reported its full year results today, our writer explains why a Dr Martens share price in pennies doesn’t appeal to him.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first glance, shares in shoemaker Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS) may seem like a bargain. Last year, for example, the company generated basic earnings per share of 7p. With the Dr Martens share price in pennies, that means the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 12. Not only that, but those results reported today (30 May) were actually sharply lower than the previous year. If the company can get back to its prior year performance, the valuation looks even cheaper, with a prospective P/E ratio of around 8.

But that is a big ‘if’. The results have done much to soothe my concerns about the health of the business. Yet I do not see the Dr Martens share price as a bargain so much as a possible value trap. For now I have no plans to invest.

Iconic business with unique brand

Let’s start, though, with some strengths.

Thanks to its instantly recognisable boot design, coupled with a strong brand, the company is able to charge a premium price. Even though profits after tax fell sharply last year, they still came in at £69m. With revenues of £877m, that means the business delivered a net profit margin of 7.8%.

Direct-to-consumer sales have been strong and grew in low-single-digits last year. Dr Martens has been opening new stores itself and last year increased its count of own shops by 35. It has focused on improving its supply chain and today announced a cost-cutting plan.

Struggling with weak consumer confidence

So why am I nervous about investing in the company at this point?

Revenues last year declined by 12.3%. I do not see that as a sign of a company in robust health.

The key issue was not the retail but the wholesale side of the business. On one hand, that might not be seen as a problem. Dr Martens has made changes in its wholesale strategy and says it purposely planned to ship lower volumes into wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

But smaller sales are rarely a sign of a consumer business performing well. I think in this case they reflect something the company commented on in its results: difficulties in the US.

That is Dr Martens’ biggest business. Weak consumer confidence is hurting spending generally, while Dr Martens identified the boots market as facing “particularly challenging” circumstances.

That bodes poorly. There is a clear risk that ongoing economic weakness in the US will affect sales this year and perhaps beyond. On top of that, if that economic malaise spreads to other markets, we could see more revenue and profit declines at the shoemaker. The company says the current year is “a year of transition”.

Waiting for the other boot to drop

The underlying business is attractive and the company is taking steps to try and make the most of a tough market.

But falling revenues, falling profits, a lower dividend and higher net debt all show the business has its work cut out. The boot market environment makes that a tougher challenge. For now I have no plans to invest.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy Nio stock now it’s under $5?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains some of the things he likes about NIO stock -- and whether he is ready to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Above £3, is the Tesco share price good value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesco share price has been moving up lately. This writer sees a number of things to like about the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Ocado has dropped out of the FTSE 100, but could the shares be a value opportunity?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Ocado may have fallen out of the FTSE 100, but our author likes the business. He's keeping an eye on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£70 per year extra income for life, for each £1,000 invested now? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he'd take to setting up lifelong extra income streams by investing in the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 UK shares Fools think could be takeover targets

| The Motley Fool Staff

We've seen plenty of M&A activity in the UK markets already in 2024 -- so which shares might be next…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

9.82% yield and 28% profit growth! I think this FTSE dividend share is due a bull run

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend share may soon offer some capital growth on top all of his…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with £85 a month, like this

| Christopher Ruane

With a limited budget but ambitious long-term investment aspirations, this is how our writer would start investing if he had…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

I’d aim for an annual second income of £34k with high-yield dividend stocks

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking for the best way to start earning a second income with very little effort. Is it by investing…

Read more »