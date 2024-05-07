Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £11,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £19,119 annual passive income!

£11,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £19,119 annual passive income!

Investing a relatively small amount in high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legendary investor Warren Buffet has best encapsulated the idea of passive income. He said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

The best way I have found of making money while I sleep is by investing in shares that pay me dividends.

As I am reducing my working commitments having turned 50 a while back, the higher the dividends the better.

But I also look for a strongly growing company to support high dividend payments into the future.

I recently added to my holding in British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS), based on these key factors. 

High yield with a turbo boost

The company has a notable history of paying high yields. Aside from the current 9.8% it pays, the yields in 2022, 2021, and 2020 were 6.7%, 7.9%, and 7.8%, respectively.

It is now one of the very few shares in the leading FTSE 100 index that pays an annual return of over 9%. By comparison, the average current yield of the leading index is 3.8%.

So £11,000 – the average savings amount in the UK – invested at 9.8% would make £1,078 this year in dividends payments.

If the yield averaged the same over 10 years, the dividends would be £10,780 on top of the £11,000 investment.

Crucially however, these returns could be turbo-boosted by reinvesting the dividends paid back into the stock.

This is known as ‘dividend compounding’ and is the same process as compound interest in a bank account. But rather than interest being reinvested, dividend payments are.

If this was done, then the dividend payments after 10 years would total £18,193 instead of £10,780!

This would mean £29,193 in total, paying £2,715 a year in dividends, or £226 a month.

Over 30 years on an average 9.8% yield, the investment pot would total £205,605, paying £19,119 a year, or £1,593 a month!

Inflation would reduce the buying power of the income, of course. And there would be tax implications according to individual circumstances. Plus, dividends might be cut.

However, it highlights that a significant passive income can be generated from relatively small investments in the right stocks if the dividends are reinvested.

Is the high yield sustainable?

A company’s earnings and profits drive dividend payouts over the long term. If these decline, then dividends are likely to fall as well.

There are risks in British American Tobacco’s case, of course, as in all stocks. One is that its ongoing transition away from tobacco products to nicotine substitutes is delayed for some reason. Another is any litigation from the effects of its products in the past.

However, the company’s adjusted profit from operations in 2023 rose 3.1% from 2022 to reach £12.47bn. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 4% over the same period to 375.6p. And adjusted net debt fell 7.4% to £33.94bn.

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that it will grow earnings by 49.4% every year to the end of 2026. Earnings per share are expected to grow by 47.8% each year to that point. And return on equity is forecast to be 16.4% by then.

Given its very high yield and strong business outlook, British American Tobacco remains a key stock in my passive income portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 37% in 2024, the Barclays share price is thrashing the market!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has soared almost 50% since bottoming out on 13 February. At long last, this stock is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Apple just announced a share buyback bigger than most FTSE companies

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple has become so dominant and cash generative that its Q2 share buyback was larger than nearly every company in…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

I love the look of this FTSE 100 giant

| Gordon Best

I'm always on the hunt for investments that look like a bargain, and I haven't been this interested in a…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

This unloved UK stock could rise 38%, according to a City broker

| Ben McPoland

This UK stock has fallen from £30 in 2019 to just £11.50 today. But analysts at Deutsche Bank think it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% in a day! Is this the start of a rally for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Mark David Hartley

It’s not every day that a share on the FTSE 100 jumps 10%. This Fool is on a mission to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’d ignore Nvidia and buy this AI growth share

| Royston Wild

Nvidia stock looks massively overvalued, according to our Foolish writer Royston Wild. He'd rather invest in other AI growth shares…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Down 14% in a month, this well-known FTSE 250 stock could keep falling fast

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why recent results show an ongoing transformation for this FTSE 250 stock, but one he feels won't…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Yielding 9.3%, are abrdn shares a good buy for passive income in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares have fallen significantly and currently offer a gigantic dividend yield. Is this a great income investing opportunity?

Read more »