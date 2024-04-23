Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With no savings at 40, I’d buy and hold these 2 FTSE 250 stocks to retirement

With no savings at 40, I’d buy and hold these 2 FTSE 250 stocks to retirement

Jon Smith outlines two FTSE 250 stocks that he believes offer long-term value for an investors that’s looking to build wealth in the next two decades.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Jon Smith outlines two FTSE 250 stocks that he believes offer long-term value for investors who are looking to build wealth in the next two decades.

Being a mature adult with no savings isn’t a position that any of us want to be in. Yet it’s a reality for some, even at 40, through no fault of their own. If I was in that position right now and wanted to start to build wealth for retirement, I have a couple of FTSE 250 stocks that would be on my radar to consider buying.

To allow me to have the funds to purchase the stocks, I’d first look to cut back on my spending or boost my income. This would leave me with excess funds at the end of each month that I can use to invest.

Doing the simple things well

First up is Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS). It might not be the superstar tech stock that’s in the news all the time, but I like it for different reasons.

The business designs, manufactures and supplies products for the construction and infrastructure industries. The firm is focused mainly on operations in the UK, USA, India and Australia.

I like the stock as one to hold through to retirement as it operates in a sector that should have perpetual demand. What I mean by this is that there’s a constant need for everything from road safety barriers to steel chains. Therefore, the products that the firm sells will always be needed in the future for basic functions. This should mean that it can continue to be profitable (and have a healthy share price) for a long time.

Further, it appeals to me due to its long-term share price growth. A decade ago the stock was trading around 500p. It’s now at 1,850p. Yet the share price isn’t showing signs of slowing down. Over the past year, the stock is up 36%.

A risk is that the firm needs to manage acquisitions carefully. It has snapped up three businesses within the past year. They need to be integrated carefully to ensure that spending isn’t wasted and overly time-consuming.

Across the pond

Next I like the JP Morgan American Investment Trust (LSE:JAM). The recent outperformance of the US stock market has attracted a lot of attention from this side of the pond.

The trust is a nice way to get exposure to US stocks without me having to be an expert. Further, I feel it’s a bit generic to simply buy the major US tech firms. To generate real outperformance relative to the index, I need to have exposure to other companies.

This is what the trust does. Although it still owns major firms like Nvidia and Apple, some of the top holdings also include Loews Corp and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

When I’m thinking about stocks to hold to retirement, the trust is an easy way to have some exposure to the US without me having to work too hard in researching individual names.

Over the past year, the stock is up 33%. A definite risk is that the US market could be starting to become a bubble. If we see a sharp correction lower over the next year, I could be kicking myself for buying when I did.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £7,864 every year in passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount in high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is Aviva’s share price a bargain now it’s trading well below £5?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s share price has slumped to well below £5, but even before that it looked a bargain to me, with…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: tapped out at £4 or poised to climb further?

| Mark David Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares are finally showing signs of faltering after months of gains. Can they still climb further or is a…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 30%, this FTSE 100 stock has been my best buy in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I’m considering the prospects of my best-performing FTSE 100 stock this year. Can this major UK bank continue to make…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The M&G share price looks far too low to me!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The M&G share price has dived by nearly 16% since peaking on 21 March. But with a near-10% dividend yield,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A lot of people use Trustpilot, but should I trust the investment for my Stocks & Shares ISA?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver thinks Trustpilot offers a potentially high-growth opportunity for his Stocks and Shares ISA. But he's noticed some risks, too.

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

How the IDS share price could leap 15%+ from here

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Wednesday, 17 April, the IDS share price soared as news of a takeover bid hit newswires. This offer has…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 overlooked cheap shares I’m tipping to eventually soar

| Sumayya Mansoor

These two cheap shares may not be obvious bargains, but our writer explains the investment case behind buying them for…

Read more »