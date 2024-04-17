Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these 2 ultra-high-yielding income stocks a good buy for me?

Are these 2 ultra-high-yielding income stocks a good buy for me?

These two income stocks often split the debate amongst investors. So what does our writer think of them as potential dividend-paying options?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m smart enough to understand a high yield doesn’t always equal a good investment. So are British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) and Vodafone (LSE: VOD) good income stocks for me to buy right now? Let’s dive in and take a look!

What they do and recent performance

British American Tobacco is one of the largest tobacco businesses in the world selling a number of brands across most of the world, with a long track record in the game.

Vodafone is one of the biggest telecoms businesses on the planet with a wide reach and a track record to offer insight to its investment viability.

Looking at the share price, neither stock has had a good time lately.

The tobacco giant’s shares are down 20% over a 12-month period, from 2,848p at this time last year, to current levels of 2,272p.

Vodafone shares have dropped even further during the same time – by 28% to be exact – from 92p, to current levels of 66p.

Bullish and bearish aspects

It’s extremely hard to ignore British American Tobacco’s past track record. It could be argued that the firm is a Dividend Aristocrat. It has generated huge profit and cash hand over fist in years gone by. This has resulted in excellent levels of payouts.

The number of smokers across the globe is only set to rise, according to Statista. The firm’s wide reach and brand power could support performance growth and payouts for years to come yet.

At present, a dividend yield of over 10% is enticing me. However, it’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish view, the looming spectre of changing regulation is a huge worry. This is due to the ill effects on health that smoking causes. A discussion in parliament this week shows that the idea is gaining traction now more than ever. If regulations change, performance and payouts for British American Tobacco could be severely dented.

Let’s move over to Vodafone. An eye-watering dividend yield of over 11% is a standout piece of information for me. However, I think this is mainly due to the falling share price. Plus, the firm recently announced it is cutting its dividend in half, which is rarely a good sign. Continuing the bad news, a pile of debt is a concern too. This can stunt growth, and impact payouts too.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the telecoms giant. The potential for growth in emerging territories such as Africa is a green shoot of positivity. This could boost performance and investor returns down the line.

Which would I buy?

If I had to buy one of the two right now, I’d lean towards British American Tobacco.

Changing regulations towards smoking isn’t something that will happen overnight. It could take years, even decades. Plus, the business is still making cash by the bucket load across the world. There’s still plenty of time for me to bag dividends.

Vodafone’s shaky financial situation, cutting of its dividend, and a lack of clear path to address these issues is putting me off right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

5% yield! This dividend stock could be great for my retirement

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this dividend stock appeals to her as she’s investing to build wealth to enjoy in the…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a second income of £1,000 a month with this super-reliable dividend stock

| Mark David Hartley

I think a great way to build a second income stream is by investing in dividend stocks via a Stocks…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Will copper growth lift the Rio Tinto share price over £60?

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at the share price of FTSE 100 miner Rio Tinto. With a dividend yield of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 30% price drop make YouGov one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has fallen by nearly a third in two months. So, does it now make it on…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Why the ASOS share price spiked 9% today after H1 results

| Ben McPoland

With the ASOS share price up today, this Fool is wondering whether a big turnaround might be on the cards…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Is this news just what the Entain share price needs for a fresh boost?

| Alan Oscroft

The Entain share price has fallen in the past few years. But the latest Q1 update suggests the future is…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Billionaire Warren Buffet has 43% of his Berkshire portfolio in Apple stock!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some pros and cons of Warren Buffett's biggest holding, and explains why he won't be buying…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Even at £5+, BP’s share price still looks around 50% undervalued against its peers to me

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price still looks very undervalued to me, given its strong core business and more pragmatic energy transition strategy.

Read more »