3 things I’d do now to start buying shares

Christopher Ruane explains three steps he’d take to start buying shares for the very first time, if he’d never invested before.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The idea of investing in the stock market appeals to a lot of people. But actually making a move to start buying shares can be something that gets repeatedly put off.

That could be a missed opportunity.

If I wanted to start buying shares for the first time now, here are three steps I would take.

1. Learn about the stock market

It can be hard to spot a strong business. Sometimes a company looks like it is good but it runs into unforeseen difficulties that hurt its performance.

Even if we do spot a great business, that is not the same as spotting a great investment.

Take Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG) as an example. This company is not a household name, but I like the business model a lot. It buys up small and medium-sized manufacturers of specialist scientific equipment.

In that line of business, precision matters and so customers are willing to pay for quality.

By buying fairly small instrument makers at a reasonable price and providing centralised services like financing, Judges has been able to increase its profits – and dividends.

So far so good: I think Judges is an excellent business. So why, do I not own its shares?

In a word: valuation.

Put simply, I think the shares are too expensive for what they are. Clearly others disagree. The shares have increased 250% in five years. If the business keeps doing well I think they might rise further from here.

But what if performance weakens? For example, competitive pressure could eat into profit margins at Judges. My fear is that when a share valuation is elevated, I do not have a big enough margin of safety if things go poorly.

Before I made a move to start buying shares, I would want to learn more about things like valuation and how to understand company accounts.

2. Make a shopping list

With my new-found knowledge, I would make a list of shares I would like to buy, provided I could find them at a valuation I found attractive.

For me, for example, Judges is on my list: I would like to own it, but am not willing to pay the current share price. Having it on my watch list means that, if the price falls, I may snap it up in future.

To make this list, I would stick to businesses I felt I understood and could assess. My focus would be on companies I felt had a large market of potential customers and something that could help them appeal to those customers, compared to rivals.

3. Start buying shares!

I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA and put some money into it. That might be a lump sum, or setting up regular contributions.

With that, I would be ready to start buying shares from my shopping list as and when I could get them at what I saw as an attractive valuation.