Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » If these 3 things happen, I think the BT share price will stop falling

If these 3 things happen, I think the BT share price will stop falling

Jon Smith explains key factors, including the release of the full-year results in May, that could finally spark a rally in the BT share price.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For the past few months, whenever I’ve looked at the BT (LSE:BT.A) share price, it’s almost always been falling. Down 26% over the past year, it does look enticing and undervalued for investors to consider. I should know, I’m in the same boat! But in my eyes, a few things need to happen before this trend lower can change.

Getting past ‘cost transformation’

Management teams love to use corporate jargon, and those at BT are no exception. They refer a lot to the higher costs the group’s incurring at the moment due to “cost transformation”. What this means is that as the business focuses on building and upgrading customers to the full-fibre broadband and 5G networks, costs are higher. Yet when this process has finished, costs should fall.

Put another way, the business has a lot of one-off expenses right now. When this finishes, financial results should improve, which should act to lift the share price.

The big question is around timings. The plan is to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband to 25m homes and businesses by December 2026. That seems a long way away, but the bulk of the expenses are front loaded. This means that the cost to deliver broadband for the first 5m is much higher than the second 5m, and so on.

So from my rough calculations, by the end of this year I’d expect the costs to moderate to a much more manageable level.

Boosting fibre-enabled product sales

One perk of the strategy of upgrading customers is that it enables more fibre-enabled product sales and other related revenue streams. Due to more connections to the Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband and higher roaming, BT can make more money from the annual contracts taken out.

Even during the nine months of 2023 that we’ve had results for, total group revenue was up 3% versus the same period last year. This shows me that the falling share price isn’t due to the business having lower demand.

I expect as more and more customers get upgraded, revenue should continue to push higher. This should help to stop the trend lower in the share price. When I combine higher revenue with more reasonable costs, the result should be higher profit.

A catalyst in May

Finally, if the business has a strong final quarter that it can report as part of the full-year results in May, it could provide a spark to stop the fall.

I’ve seen it on many occasions when the release of results helps to change investors’ view and kickstart a rally. For example, this was evident last year with Rolls-Royce. I’m not saying the BT share price could replicate the same performance over the next year as Rolls-Royce. But it does go to show that earnings reports can be a major catalyst for a stock to change direction.

This is true for both the short- and long-term direction for the stock.

Of course, none of the three points could go to plan and this is the main risk, in my view. Yet should we start to see a change in performance, I’ll be waiting and ready to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 50% in the last year, does this FTSE 100 stock have any luxury left?

| Jesse Williamson

This writer considers one instantly recognisable FTSE 100 stock to see if it might warrant a place in his portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Next share price is flying up 28% in a year – but can it keep going after today’s results? 

| Harvey Jones

Today's full-year results have driven the Next share price even higher, as the FTSE 100 retailer thrives while others fall…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I sell this FTSE 100 stock before TikTok gets banned?

| John Fieldsend

Very few FTSE 100 stocks will have anything to do with TikTok, but this investment fund might have some cause…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP’s share price is still down 10%, but as oil trends higher should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

As oil prices rise, BP’s share price is rising too. But it’s still undervalued against its peer group, and buybacks,…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

75% down from 2020, is IAG’s bargain-basement share price unmissable?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is around 75% lower than its pre-Covid level and looking very undervalued to me, despite stellar results.…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Down 10% today but up 123% in a year, what’s up with this growth share?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes a short-term dip in the Trustpilot share price today, but explains why the growth share could continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price just hit £4! Can it hit £5 next?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has increased over 10-fold in the past few years. Our writer thinks there could be more…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares: 3 cheap stocks that could take off this year

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool is considering three low-cost FTSE 250 stocks with potential for growth. Could one of these companies be the…

Read more »