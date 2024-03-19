Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With an 8% dividend yield, I think this undervalued FTSE stock is a no-brainer buy

With an 8% dividend yield, I think this undervalued FTSE stock is a no-brainer buy

With an impressive yield and good track record of payments, Mark David Hartley is considering adding this promising FTSE share to his dividend portfolio.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice.

Read More

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m once again evaluating potential FTSE shares to add to my dividend portfolio. Shares that pay a reliable dividend help to ensure my portfolio provides consistent returns. However, I need to look at more than just the dividend yield to know which shares make the best additions.

Today I’m considering one of the UK’s most well-known high street banks, HSBC (LSE:HSBA). Barclays has already proven profitable for me this year and I’m hoping HSBC can do the same via dividends.

Its 8% dividend yield is higher than the 6.8% industry average. Plus, a payout ratio of 53% means the dividend is well-covered by earnings so payments are likely to be reliable and consistent. This is a key metric to check when considering dividend shares.

Subdued growth

The HSBC share price has enjoyed only mild growth over the past four years from a low of 2.8p in late 2020. Now at 6p a share, it’s up 111% since then — but slightly down from a high of 6.6p in October 2023.

FTSE share HSBC price
Created on TradingView.com

However, the most recent earnings report was not entirely positive. While revenue was in line with expectations, earnings-per-share (EPS) fell below analyst expectations by 13%. The subdued share price means forecasts estimate HSBC to be undervalued by 57%. This is supported by a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.6, slightly below the industry average of 7.4.

Strong dividend forecast

Based on an average of forecasts from a wide range of analysts, the consensus is that HSBC’s dividend payments will increase in the coming years. In addition to an estimated increase to 8.4% by 2027, HSBC has also promised a special dividend of 21p per share paid out when it sells its Canadian division.

An upcoming dividend of 31p per share will be paid out on 25 April for any shareholders who bought before 7 March 2024. Unfortunately, I missed that ex-dividend date but I plan to get in before the next one. 

Risks

The biggest risk the banking industry faces is an economic slowdown or recession, a situation that typically results in loan defaults. It’s no secret that past recessions have led to bank closures. 

To evaluate this risk we need to look at the bank’s balance sheet.

As of 30 December 2023, HSBC was estimated to have around £500bn in total debt and only £150bn in equity. This would result in a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 332% – a number preferably kept below 100%. But a more concerning figure is the bank’s allowance for bad loans, which at 57%, is considered insufficient. Ideally, this number should be above 100%.

This puts it at risk of losses if a worsening economy leads to an increase in loan defaults.

Net positive

Despite the risks, I think HSBC has the potential for a net positive outcome to my portfolio. Recent performance suggests the share price could continue to enjoy slow but stable growth from here. 

Even in the event of price depreciation, the high dividend yield would help to offset losses. For this reason, I feel confident to add HSBC to my list of dividend shares for my next buying round.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 last-gasp value stocks I’m considering buying before the ISA deadline

| Royston Wild

Could these value stocks be too cheap to miss following recent share price weakness? Our writer Royston Wild reckons the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for a winning portfolio

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer details two FTSE 100 shares that she thinks could help build a great portfolio of stocks to boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this penny stock stage a storming recovery in 2024 and beyond?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has seen its shares struggle recently. Could a better economic picture help boost its performance and shares?

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £10 a day in stocks to build a second income of £400 a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income isn’t always an additional job. This Fool explains how dividend shares could help build an additional income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could SoundHound AI be the next Nvidia-like growth stock at $8?

| Ben McPoland

This investor considers whether buying one increasingly popular AI growth stock today could be like investing in Nvidia back in…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50% but forecast to grow fast, this FTSE 250 technology investment looks excellent to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers Kainos Group an excellent FTSE 250 company. He reveals why he believes the investment is significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I think they can: 2 FTSE 100 stocks that can keep chugging higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author considers these two FTSE 100 companies to be excellent. But is he going to invest in them? Let's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the Lloyds share price doesn’t pick up soon, will I sell? No!

| Alan Oscroft

I've been losing money on the Lloyds share price for years. So is it time to sell and run now?…

Read more »