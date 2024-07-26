Member Login
How I'd aim to transform an empty ISA into a £30,000 second income

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £30,000 second income

The key to true financial independence is a second income, and the stock market offers a possible long-term plan to achieve that dream.

Mark David Hartley
Published
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Leveraging the power of dividend stocks is a great way to aim for a lucrative second income. What’s more, investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA is an ideal way to maximise returns by shielding against unnecessary taxes.

Indeed, UK residents can invest up to £20,000 a year with no tax paid on the capital gains!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

With that in mind, let’s investigate how investors can aim to secure a £30k passive income stream, starting with an empty ISA.

Quick maths

The typical UK dividend share on the FTSE 100 has an average yield of around 3.5%. But this percentage is brought down by some high-priced stocks. By carefully selecting the right shares, it’s easy to construct a portfolio offering a higher yield — and with minimal extra risk. Especially in the current market, with many FTSE shares trading far below their fair valuation.

For example, to target a second income of £30,000 in dividends with an average 7% yield, I’d need about £428,400. That’s no small amount. But when thinking long-term, it’s not impossible to achieve. I just need to harness the power of compounding returns.

Assuming the same portfolio returns, with the market average of 4% in capital gains, If I started investing £250 a month, I could reach my goal in just over 27 years (with dividends reinvested). That’s more than enough time before retirement. If I could afford to double my monthly investment to £500, I could achieve the goal in just 21 years.

But an example based on lofty assumptions is one thing. Reality may deliver a very different set of results. Geopolitics, environmental changes and consumer habits could all affect how markets rise and fall. These averages simply provide a middle ground to work on — and the longer the timeline, the higher the possibility of deviation.

In other words, the final results could be very different.

A 7%-yielding stock to get started?

One stock that could be worth considering for that kind of portfolio is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). Its yield currently stands at 7% and has delivered annualised returns of 4.4% over the past 30 years. The dividend amount has fluctuated over the past 20 years, but payments have been fairly consistent.

The share price hit a five-year high of 705p in May, after gaining over 100% since its September 2020 low. And still it doesn’t appear overvalued, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 7.4. 

But with interest rate cuts imminent, that could change soon.

Another thing that concerns me is the bank’s heavy exposure to the Chinese economy. It could take a hit if the US follows through on threats to limit exports of its semiconductor technology. HSBC’s earnings are already looking shaky, with profits and revenue expected to decline in the next earnings report.

In an effort to preempt the results and boost shareholder returns, the bank announced a new $3bn share buyback programme in April. This should help to offset any price correction.

HSBC’s just one example. An income portfolio needn’t be restricted to 7% yields. Adding a few 8% or 9% yields in combination with 5% or 6% ones would achieve the same average. A well-diversified portfolio should include shares from a variety of different sectors and regions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

