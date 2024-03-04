Home » Investing Articles » How many National Grid shares must I buy for a £100 monthly second income?

How many National Grid shares must I buy for a £100 monthly second income?

I think National Grid could be one of the safest options for investors seeking a dividend income. And today its dividend yield sits at a tasty 5.8%.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I believe packing my Stocks and Shares ISA with FTSE 100 shares is a great way to make a second income. The steady stream of juicy dividends I’ve received since I began my investment journey many years ago is a testament to how successful this investing strategy can be.

National Grid (LSE:NG.) is one top stock with a strong history of growing shareholder rewards. I need to remember that large capex bills could potentially derail this track record later on. But impressive cash flows and a formidable ‘economic moat’ still mean it could remain one of the Footsie’s greatest income stocks.

National Grid's dividend history.
National Grid’s dividend history since 2006. Source: TradingView

A £100 passive income

How many National Grid shares would I need for a three-figure monthly income however? If I targeted a £100 payout each month, I’d need to buy 2,010 shares in the company. This is based on a dividend yield of 5.8% for the financial year to March 2025.

At a current share price of £10.35, I would need to spend £20,803.50 to do this. It’d be a sum worth paying, in my opinion.

As I say, National Grid’s yield sits just below 6%. To put this into context, the average yield for FTSE 100 shares sits way back at 3.8%. The good news is that City analysts expect dividends to keep rising in fiscal 2026, too. So the yield rises up to 5.9%.

A reliable income provider

National Grid’s excellent dividend history can be attributed to its ultra-defensive operations. Profits and cash flows remain stable at all points of the economic cycle. It has the means and the confidence therefore to pay big dividends (almost) year after year.

It’s also down to those economic moats, or competitive advantages, that I mentioned earlier. Regulator Ofgem has given it a monopoly on maintaining the UK’s power grid, meaning it doesn’t suffer from rivals chipping away at it revenues.

Debt threat

Of course dividends are never guaranteed. And as with any UK stock, there are potential problems I need to consider before buying the shares for income.

As I touched upon earlier, the business of keeping Britain’s lights on is enormously expensive. What’s more, National Grid will have to spend lots of money going forwards to decarbonise the country’s electricity network.

This will add further stress to a balance sheet that already has lots of debt. Net debt is tipped to hit £44.5bn in March, up £3.5bn year on year.

Share price spike?

National Grid share price performance since 2019.
National Grid share price performance since 2019. Source: TradingView

Yet on balance, the firm looks in better shape than many other high-yielding dividend stocks. And the firm is positioning itself for further sustained dividend growth through its strategic investments. Its plan is to expand its asset base by 8% to 10% each year.

I’ll be looking to add the shares to my own portfolio when I have spare cash to invest. Once the Bank of England starts cutting interest rates its share price could take off. In the meantime, I can comfort myself by receiving some pretty big dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Are last month’s 2 biggest FTSE 100 losers the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Sometimes the best shares to buy are those that have taken the biggest beatings and are cheaper as a result.…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett believes this one investing rule is key to his success

| Mark David Hartley

In this article, I'll use my position in a UK-listed ETF to help illustrate a well-known 'investing trick' that's favoured…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock is down 90%. Will it recover?

| Charlie Keough

NIO stock has fallen significantly from its 2021 all-time high. But could now be a chance for this Fool to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares could help me reach £1,000,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 100 compounding machine and a FTSE 250 value stock are the UK shares Stephen Wright thinks could help…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of the year, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

The stock market is unmoved, but Stephen Wright thinks last year’s record profits might give Lloyds shares a long-term boost.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’ll snap up shares in this growth stock in March if others don’t get there first

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool says shares in this growth stock are stable, full of profit, and might be undervalued. But there are…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

My 2 top energy investment trust picks for a passive income

| Gaurav Sharma

I'm aiming to buy more of these investment trusts for a passive income and the reasonably stable energy sector returns…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

5.5% dividend yield! Shares like these could be great for my retirement

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this company with a stellar dividend yield could be very useful when looking for income from his…

Read more »