Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price is undervalued but still not worth me buying

Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price is undervalued but still not worth me buying

Oliver Rodzianko reckons the Lloyds share price is not appealing enough for him to make a long-term value investment in the business. Here’s why.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a value investor, I know that just buying at a good price doesn’t necessarily mean a good deal over the long term. That’s because I pay an opportunity cost.

If I buy in at the low Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price today, my money won’t be available for other higher-growth investments. And that’s exactly the risk I see with Lloyds. In my opinion, it’s good value but a lacklustre business overall.

Lloyds of the future

Even Lloyds is jumping on the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. The bank recently opened a Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India, and it’s focusing on AI, cloud, and blockchain to support UK customers during this time of cultural change.

While this is indicative of the firm keeping up with the times, I don’t think it significantly influences the wider operational hazards the firm may face.

For example, this is a company with a lot of debt on its balance sheet. I’m considering its equity-to-asset ratio of just 0.05. That’s going to make any serious investments it makes in financial technology very hard to sustain because it will have debt repayments it’s obliged to meet instead of allocating money to infrastructure.

Value opportunity

Investors are buying Lloyds shares at the moment because of its low share price, espousing ‘good value’. That argument is supported by its price-to-earnings ratio of just six.

Considering its shares are down 94% from their all-time high, I’m not surprised it’s selling at such a low price compared to its net income. After all, sometimes there’s a reason a company is selling on the cheap.

Also, with its earnings growing significantly over the last year at a rate of 34.4%, I can see why some investors would find the shares appealing. However, due to the balance sheet risk mentioned above, I’m not sure the net income growth is sustainable.

Therefore, is Lloyds a long-term value investment, or a short-term value trade?

In it for the long term

When I’m investing in businesses, I want to know I’m getting a good deal that’s going to keep on rewarding me for decades to come. After all, that’s the Foolish way.

However, with Lloyds, I can’t believe that’s the case. Since 2008, it has issued debt most years, and it’s been paying down debt every year.

Now, management is offering quite a nice 5.5% dividend yield. But with the shares losing 28.5% in price over the last five years, I can’t see a reason to invest based solely on passive income. There’s just too much risk here that I’d lose my initial investment amount. Or more likely, but still unappetising, that the price of my shares would stay relatively flat.

Other banks might be better

If I really wanted to invest in the UK banking sector, I might consider the Mortgage Advice Bureau. This business has a strong equity-to-asset ratio for its industry of 0.4.

Now, its dividend yield is a slightly lower 3.4%. However, its shares have gained 414% in price in the last 10 years. Also, it’s currently selling at what I consider a hefty discount, with its shares 45% below their high.

I do reckon the little cash on its books is quite risky, though. It’s not the perfect investment in my eyes, but I think it is better than Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is this my once-in-a-decade chance to buy these 2 beaten-down UK shares before they rocket?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 has had a bumpy ride but these two UK shares have had it bumpier. Could now be…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

£6k bought me 3,093 shares in this overlooked FTSE passive income stock yielding 9.1% a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 dividend stock pays one of the most generous levels of passive income on the index, yet often…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

With a 5.35% yield does it matter if the National Grid share price never rises again?

| Harvey Jones

The National Grid share price will never fly to the stars, but given the regular supply of dividends it offers,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Insiders are buying Rolls-Royce shares! Should I do the same

| Stephen Wright

Two directors have been buying Rolls-Royce shares since the start of the year. Does that mean the rally has further…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £100K SIPP to target £8K in dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out some principles he adopts when investing his SIPP and explains how he would aim for a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying before the ISA deadline

| Alan Oscroft

With so many FTSE 100 share prices so low, I think we could be seeing the best Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap Barclays shares for 2024 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares are trading at a huge discount to the market right now. They also offer a decent dividend. Is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy these 2 dividend shares to hold for a decade of passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares are unbeatable for income investors. He has a UK drinks firm and a US pharma…

Read more »