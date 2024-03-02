Home » Investing Articles » This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a solid source of second income.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Stocks and Shares ISA is a great tool to shelter my dividends and capital gains from tax. It’s perfectly legal, and an investment vehicle that’s encouraged by the government. So when I’m looking at ideas to help my ISA turn into a second income machine, here’s one stock that fits the bill.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A growth stock paying income

I’m talking about IG Group (LSE:IGG). The retail trading and investment platform is one of the largest in the UK (and counts me as a client). The share price is down 12% over the past year.

It provides a range of services built on it’s own online and mobile platform. This ranges from more short-term speculative trading, through to being a place I can hold my ISA.

The growth in the business can clearly be seen from the revenue increase over the past few years. Revenue has grown each year since 2019. For example, back in 2019, it reported £483.2m, before crossing £1bn in 2023. That’s some increase!

Profit before tax for the last full year came in at £449.9m, showing just how large the profit margin is for the company. As a result, it was able to increase the dividend per share payment. This means the current dividend yield is 6.46%, well above the FTSE 250 average.

A good shot for reliable income

The business has been paying out dividends for the past decade, keeping it flowing during the pandemic and other tricky periods over this timeframe.

One part that excites me for the future is the growth of the US market, via financial platform tastytrade. This was a firm IG bought back in 2021 to help it enter the US market. Revenue here jumped 20% in the January half-year report versus the year prior. Given the huge potential opportunity with the US, I think this is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Naturally, higher profits from here should also support a higher dividend in the future. This is a key factor that makes me think dividends could be churned out to my ISA in a regular and reliable fashion.

Black swan risk

When I look forward, I struggle to see anything that could materially cause the dividend to be cut. The generous profit margin means that the dividend will be covered by retained earning, unless something terrible happens.

Of course, something large could happen. One risk is perhaps that we see a black swan event in the markets that causes a lot of investors to lose money. This could cause business to slowdown for IG Group, as people pull their money out and decide to sit on cash for a period of time.

Ultimately, the track record of growth, high margins and US expansion all lead me to think that IG Group could outperform going forward. On that basis, I’m seriously considering adding the stock to my portfolio shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 shares at the top of my buy list in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is overlooking a pair of FTSE 250 opportunities. He’s looking to buy shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest in March, I’d buy 32 shares of this FTSE 100 growth stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors aiming to build wealth should take a look at shares in FTSE 100 growth machine Bunzl.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I don’t believe Warren Buffett sold Apple shares in Q4 2023

| Stephen Wright

A recent filing from Berkshire Hathaway indicates that Warren Buffett made a surprising move in the stock market. But Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 147%. Where do they go next?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a tear. But where do they go from here? This Fool thinks they could keep…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 magnificent investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Have money to invest within a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three top-performing investment trusts to take a look…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need for £100 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares are the best way to invest for long-term passive income. Here's how I'd use…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares are making ISA investors millionaires. So how many do I hold?

| Harvey Jones

Plenty of ISA investors have made a million by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. So which…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is 28% below target price! Opportunity beckons?

| Dr. James Fox

It's not been a bad month for this banking giant, with the stock up 9%. However, is the Lloyds share…

Read more »