Home » Investing Articles » If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in March it would be these

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in March it would be these

This Fool loves FTSE 100 shares. He’s keen to add some more to his portfolio in March. Here are two that top his hope-to-buy list.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It feels like only yesterday we were entering 2024. But with March here already, I’m eager to keep buying FTSE 100 shares.

Right now, I think the index is packed with high-quality companies trading at unmissable bargains. I like the sound of that.

I’ve made it a habit to invest on a consistent basis. Of course, this depends on when I sense solid opportunities to buy. Luckily for me, I think March could be a good time.

Here are two shares I’m eyeing.

BP

Earlier this year I opened a small position in BP (LSE: BP). I’d had the stock on my watchlist for a while. Trading on just six times earnings, I decided to buy. In my opinion, for a business of BP’s prowess trading for a low valuation, I saw it as a great opportunity to jump in and purchase some shares.

I must admit there are risks. The biggest threat to BP is clear. At some point in the years to come, fossil fuels are likely to become obsolete. ESG (environmental, social, and governance)-focused investors are quick to scrutinise companies like BP nowadays. In the times ahead, I’d only imagine this will intensify. That could harm the stock.

But there are a few reasons why that doesn’t deter me from investing in BP. Firstly, it’s aware of the changes it must make. It’s one of the leading oil and gas businesses when it comes to the green transition.

What’s more, it’ll be a while before we aren’t reliant on traditional energy sources. The UK plans to reach net zero by 2050, but it’s believed this may be ambitious.

I’m also a fan of the passive income it provides. A yield of 4.8% trumps the average of its FTSE 100 peers. The business is targeting $14bn worth of share buybacks by 2025. That’s what I like to see. In March, I’m keen to grab some more cheap shares.

Tesco

With the UK also in a ‘technical recession’, I’m looking to bolster my portfolio with some defensive stocks. Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is on my radar.

Like BP, there’s the chance to make some extra cash with its shares. It yields 3.9%, in line with the FTSE 100 average.

What I like about Tesco is the stability it offers my portfolio. It sells essential goods. With a 27.6% market share, it’s the biggest player in the market by some margin.

To maintain this however, Tesco will have to stave off rising competitors such as Aldi and Lidl. They’ve seen strong growth in the last few years, boosted by the cost-of-living crisis.

But I’m confident it can do so. It’s bolstered its e-commerce channels to adapt to new shopping habits. And as interest rates fall, the firm should be provided with a boost as spending increases.

Trading on 14 times earnings, it isn’t too badly priced either.

With any spare cash that I have this month, I’ll be buying both of these FTSE 100 stalwarts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 shares at the top of my buy list in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is overlooking a pair of FTSE 250 opportunities. He’s looking to buy shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest in March, I’d buy 32 shares of this FTSE 100 growth stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors aiming to build wealth should take a look at shares in FTSE 100 growth machine Bunzl.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I don’t believe Warren Buffett sold Apple shares in Q4 2023

| Stephen Wright

A recent filing from Berkshire Hathaway indicates that Warren Buffett made a surprising move in the stock market. But Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 147%. Where do they go next?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a tear. But where do they go from here? This Fool thinks they could keep…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 magnificent investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Have money to invest within a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three top-performing investment trusts to take a look…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need for £100 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares are the best way to invest for long-term passive income. Here's how I'd use…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares are making ISA investors millionaires. So how many do I hold?

| Harvey Jones

Plenty of ISA investors have made a million by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. So which…

Read more »