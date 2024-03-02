Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest a £10K Stocks & Shares ISA to target £900 in dividends annually

Here’s how I’d invest a £10K Stocks & Shares ISA to target £900 in dividends annually

By investing a Stocks and Shares ISA the right way, our writer thinks he could aim to turn a £10K sum into a dividend machine. Here’s how!

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a useful vehicle for targeting capital growth due to increasing share prices, dividends — or both.

If I wanted to target a £900 annual income from dividends using my Stocks and Shares ISA, here is how I would do it.

Aiming for the goal from day one

One approach would be to try and earn £900 per year, starting from year one.

Normally when looking at shares to buy for my ISA, I ignore the dividend yield at first and instead focus on shares in what I think are strong businesses with attractive share prices. I look for promising long-term commercial prospects and serious cash generation potential.

But even when doing that in the current market, I would still throw up a few names that yield at or close to the 9% target needed to earn £900 per year from my £10K straight off the bat.

Vodafone, for example, yields 11.0%, British American Tobacco 9.9%, and Legal & General 8.1%, to name but three examples of FTSE 100 shares I would happily own. In fact, I already own two of them.

Building up over time

I would want to keep my Stocks and Shares ISA diversified, as I always do. With £10K, I would be looking to spread the money over five to 10 different companies.

What if I decided to invest in lower-yielding companies than the ones above?

In that case, I could aim to hit my dividend income target over the longer run by reinvesting the dividends. That is known as compounding.

So while a £10K ISA invested with a 6% yield would earn me £600 per year, if I compounded my 6% annual return instead of receiving the dividends as cash, then after seven years I ought to be earning over £900 in dividends annually.

My approach

If I was happy with the quality and share price of high-yielding companies I mentioned above, I would be tempted to invest in them. But I may need to cast my net wider.

I would then consider shares yielding markedly less than 9% even though that was my ultimate target.

As an example, consider Unilever (LSE: ULVR). The consumer goods giant yields 3.8% at the moment. That is much less than some other FTSE 100 shares.

But I expect demand for products like soap powder and shampoo will remain strong for decades to come. Thanks to owning a stable of brands such as Domestos and Marmite, Unilever is able to build customer loyalty and charge premium prices.

The business model is proven, profitable, and I reckon it can endure. That is good for future dividend potential.

There are risks. Inflation could eat into profit margins, for example. But over time I expect Unilever to be a fairly reliable dividend payer unless something goes badly wrong.

Filling my Stocks and Shares ISA with companies I think have excellent income prospects and attractive share prices could hopefully help me clean up, even without using Unilever’s products!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Unilever Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a 6.4% yield and up 490% in price since 2005, this passive income play looks powerful to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this passive income investment could be one of the best on the British market. He takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price headed to £5 — or 50p?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some bull and bear factors that could move the Rolls-Royce share price up or down in coming…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I think now is a smart time to buy value stocks

| Charlie Keough

Key to this Fool's plan is buying value stocks. He picks out one that's struggled recently but he thinks could…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares still be the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Can a FTSE 100 share that has increased eleven-fold in under four years really be a bargain? Our writer reckons…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I wish I’d known these 3 Warren Buffett approaches!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses three lessons from the latest Warren Buffett letter that he thinks can help investors of all experience…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £530 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how and why he would spend some spare money to build passive income streams by buying dividend…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ shares are cheap as chips!

| G A Chester

Lloyds' shares jumped on its recent results, but the longer-term performance has been disappointing. Surely the share price will have…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a…

Read more »