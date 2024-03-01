Home » Investing Articles » I’d still snap up this FTSE 100 stock in a heartbeat, despite mixed FY results!

I’d still snap up this FTSE 100 stock in a heartbeat, despite mixed FY results!

This Fool explains why she’s still bullish on this FTSE 100 house builder despite less than stellar FY results posted a few days back.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 incumbent Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) has endured a tough time in recent months due to economic turbulence.

The business released full-year results on 28 February for the year ended 31 December 2023. The results weren’t great overall, but this was to be expected. This is due to volatility linked to higher interest rates and inflationary pressures hurting the firm.

Despite the results, I’d still happily buy some shares for my holdings as soon as I have some investable cash. Here’s why!

Breaking down the results

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen marginally since the results were posted, which I’m not concerned about or feel was unexpected.

However, over a 12-month period, the shares are up 18%, from 118p at this time last year to current levels of 138p. Prior to the results, they were trading for just over 140p.

So what are the headlines from the results? From a financial view, revenue and profit before tax dropped by 20.5% and 42.8% compared to last year. Adjusted earnings per share also dropped by 50% and margin levels dropped too. Finally, completions compared to the previous year also dropped. Although cash levels dropped, Taylor Wimpey still managed to increase its dividend by 1.9%.

In terms of the outlook ahead, it doesn’t look like the business is expecting much change to the current difficult trading conditions in 2024. It referenced 2025 as to when it could see a potential swing in momentum.

My investment case

It’s worth reiterating that the underwhelming performance was expected, and many broker forecasts came to fruition here.

Taking into account the results, as well as the current economic outlook, which is still a bit uncertain, I’m still bullish on the shares.

To start with, I’m a long-term investor, which I’d define as a five to 10-year period. So although there are short-term issues and macroeconomic shocks, I’m looking to the future as to how the shares could climb to bolster my holdings and wealth.

With that in mind, the housing imbalance coupled with Taylor’s extensive profile and decent balance sheet help my investment case. With demand for homes outstripping supply by some distance, there’s an argument that when volatility subsides, the business should see robust demand and performance growth for years to come. This could boost its share price and any investor returns.

Moving on, a dividend yield of close to 7% today is attractive, especially considering the recent issues the business and the wider market has endured. Plus, Taylor’s dividend also looks well covered by earnings. However, I’m conscious that dividends aren’t guaranteed.

Finally, the shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 13. I think this is cheap considering Taylor’s dominant market position and future prospects.

I reckon it would be easy to be put off by the recent results. However, for me, short-term issues and volatility are trumped by the long-term outlook and decent fundamentals that Taylor shares offer.

The current continued malaise offers me the opportunity to buy cheaper shares now before any potential rise. Plus, I think the passive income opportunity looks too good to miss out on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 26% but with a 7.5% dividend yield, are BT shares a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

BT shares have been falling as the company deals with higher input costs. But with inflation coming down, could this…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £3K+ second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would target a second income north of £3,000 every year in the long term by…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I bought 294 Scottish Mortgage shares in May and 270 in August. Here’s what they’re worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought Scottish Mortgage shares on two occasions last year, despite his better judgement. Has he made a horrible…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 3 dirt-cheap dividend shares in March to earn £1,250 annual extra income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see loads of FTSE 100 dividend shares he'd like to buy this month, but has narrowed down…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20K in my Stocks & Shares ISA before the April deadline!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the April deadline to use the Stocks & Shares ISA allowance nears, our writer earmarks three stocks she’d happily…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 passive income stock to help me retire early even without a state pension

| John Fieldsend

Passive income could be the key to retiring early even with no state pension. Here’s one big-yielding FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Only 1 FTSE 250 stock pays a 31% yield!

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 250 stock offer a 31% yield with little sign of slashing payouts. Could this be a slam-dunk buy…

Read more »