Home » Investing Articles » Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he’s looking to buy these dividend stocks.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are only a few weeks left before this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is up. So I’m building a list of top dividend stocks to buy before my £20,000 allowance for this tax year expires.

I can’t roll over any of my unused annual allocation into 2024/2025. So I need to place any extra cash I have into my tax-efficient account by 5 April.

I don’t need to actually buy any UK shares, funds, or any other eligible asset before April’s cutoff. But I do need to have the money sitting ready to invest in my account by then.

When it’s gone, it’s gone!

That said, I don’t see any reason to delay spending my ISA cash today. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are packed with brilliant bargains right now. I’m aiming to snap them up before the market wises up and they rise in price.

Here are just two ultra-cheap dividend stocks I’m hoping to buy within the next few weeks.

Green machine

Dividend yield: 7.4%; P/E ratio: 7.7 times

Renewable energy stock Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) has slumped recently as hopes of imminent interest rate cuts have declined. Higher rates are bad for such companies as they depress net asset values (NAVs).

I consider this to be a dip-buying opportunity. As someone who invests for the long term, I’m attracted by the possibility that Greencoat’s share price will rebound as demand for green energy picks up speed.

In the meantime, I can take consolation in the FTSE 250 firm’s enormous dividend yield. I also believe the business may be a wise investment in this era of above-average inflation: this is because of its aim “to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation.”

Greencoat’s shares look dirt cheap from a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. But this is not all. At 134p per share, the company also trades at a healthy 17% discount to its NAV per share value.

One of my favourite stocks

Dividend yield: 7.7%; P/E ratio: 10.2 times

Financial services giant Aviva (LSE:AV.) has provided me with a solid return since I opened a position last year. I’m planning to add more to my ISA in the near future, hopefully before April’s deadline.

Tough economic conditions in its core UK marketplace may dampen profits growth in 2024. But like Greencoat, I think this FTSE 100 share has exceptional long-term growth potential. I believe a rapidly ageing population should turbocharge demand for its wealth, retirement and insurance products over the next 10-20 years.

I also like Aviva because of its stunning cash generation. Not only does this mean I can expect big dividend payments to continue flowing in. The company can also invest heavily in its operations and make further acquisitions to boost earnings growth.

I’m also encouraged by Aviva’s successful efforts to digitalise its operations. It’s now ahead of its major rivals on this front, which should further help it achieve market-beating growth in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is steady, as the online retail giant reports a big fall in 2023 losses. Is it…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s another top buy from the FTSE 250 I’m considering

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers this FTSE 250 company a stellar choice for his portfolio. It's on his growth watchlist; so let's…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A “once in a lifetime” opportunity for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

One firm is hoping now is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for UK nuclear companies. Our writer reveals whether…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is dirt cheap and profits are flying. So why am I worried?

| Harvey Jones

After today's positive full-year results, I expected the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price to be doing better than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a steal below $200?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has fallen 19% so far in 2024. Currently hovering around $200, this Fool checks if now is the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Direct Line shares soar 25% on takeover bid!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Direct Line shares surged by a quarter on Wednesday, after receiving a takeover bid from a Belgian rival. But the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will it be too late to buy Nvidia stock in March?

| Ben McPoland

NVIDIA stock is up more than 60% since the start of 2024. Our writer considers whether it might still be…

Read more »