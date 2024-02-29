Home » Investing Articles » 3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my three latest considerations.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I aim to retire early with a reliable stream of passive income to live comfortably well into old age. 

I believe one of the most effective ways to do that is with a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks.

Dividends are a portion of profits that companies pay shareholders as an incentive to invest. A dividend yield represents the annualised percentage, usually paid in increments throughout the year.

I’ve spent a lot of time researching the UK stock market to discover dividend-paying companies that are likely to provide me solid returns for years to come. 

Today, I’m considering one FTSE 100 and two FTSE 250 companies that I think offer some of the best dividend-paying shares on the market currently.

Burberry Group

Famous for its luxury bags and coats, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) is one of the UK’s most well-known and beloved fashion brands.

Recently, however, it’s struggled to reach the highs of previous years. In January 2024, shares hit a four-year low of £12.30, down by almost 50% over the previous 12 months.

But things are looking up and Burberry is proving its value in the dividends department. 

The company’s balance sheet is solid, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 35% and a relatively good net profit margin of 14.5%. This makes it a profitable company that’s unlikely to default on loans any time soon.

With a 4.8% dividend yield, it’s the lowest on my list – but a more established company than the others. When building my dividend portfolio, I must strike a balance between high-yield and reliable stocks, so I’d consider it a good addition.

Plus500

Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) provides online trading services via an internet platform and mobile app. The FTSE 250 listing has a moderate £1.4bn market cap at the time of writing.

It sports a higher-than-average dividend yield of 7.3%, with the next dividend scheduled to be paid out on 11 July this year. Although dividend payments have been unstable in the past, the company has enjoyed consistent growth with low volatility.

This means it could be a reliable addition to my portfolio, with less chance to incur a sudden price drop. However, analysts forecast an 8% decline in profits over the coming years. That’s a risk, because Plus500 may choose to skip some dividend payments if profits are too low.

But with no debt and a near-flawless balance sheet, I’m confident that Plus500’s high yield dividends would provide me decent returns over the long run. 

Dunelm Group

Speciality homewares retailer Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) is a £2.3bn FTSE 250 company that offers a decent 6.7% dividend yield. The share price enjoyed consistent growth over the past 16 years, rising almost tenfold from £1.18 in 2008 to £11.50 today.

The next dividend is due on 9 April, with the ex-dividend date set for 14 March. Dividends are paid out on all shares purchased prior to the ex-dividend date.

Although I like Dunelm’s dividend yield, payments have been volatile and sporadic over the past few years. Furthermore, its earnings are forecast to grow slower than the UK market, likely limiting returns beyond the dividend.

This would make it a less reliable addition to my portfolio, and probably one I would skip over for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m building my wealth by copying Warren Buffett

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett has built a fortune that many investors dream of. This Fool plans to build his wealth by copying…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

This FTSE share has tripled in five years. Could it move higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The price of this FTSE AIM share has been heading downwards, but is still much higher than five years ago.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia shares could reach $1,000 in 2024

| John Fieldsend

Up 100 times since 2016 and yet Nvidia shares still might be cheap! Read on to find out whether our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I take advantage of the rising easyJet share price to buy it in an ISA today?

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price has jetted back into the FTS 100 as it recovers from the pandemic and Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a ‘technical recession’

| John Fieldsend

Not all stocks are well suited to a recessionary environment, but here are two FTSE 100 titans that our writer…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Haleon share price jumped 6% higher today

| Ben McPoland

As the Haleon share price rises, our writer considers whether he should add this consumer healthcare stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

| Royston Wild

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he's looking to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is steady, as the online retail giant reports a big fall in 2023 losses. Is it…

Read more »