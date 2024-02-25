Home » Investing Articles » With £1,000, I’d buy 45 shares of this unloved dividend stock for a passive income boost

With £1,000, I’d buy 45 shares of this unloved dividend stock for a passive income boost

Despite falling vaccine sales, Stephen Wright thinks there’s a great passive income opportunity with Pfizer shares below pre-pandemic levels.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s fair to say the stock market has gone off Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares. But I think this could be a great stock to consider for investors looking to generate passive income.

The stock is now trading 24% below its pre-pandemic levels. But while the company’s fortunes have waned, the 6% dividend yield looks like an opportunity to me.

Vaccine demand

Falling demand for Covid-19 vaccines is a big part of the reason the Pfizer share price has fallen. The firm is expecting only around 24% of the US population to receive boosters this year.

Obviously, that’s a significant decline. And the impact hasn’t just been in terms of lower revenues, but also non-cash charges for product write-offs affecting the company’s bottom line. 

The question for investors, though, is whether the business is really worth less than it was before the start of the pandemic. I don’t think this is the case.

Demand for Covid-19 vaccines might have fallen, but Pfizer has been investing its windfall for the long term. This includes the acquisitions of Seagen and Seegene to boost its future pipeline.

Earnings outlook

Without deep specialist knowledge, assessing precisely the prospects of a big pharmaceutical company is difficult-to-impossible. And this is a risk investors should consider.

Arguably, though, when shares trade well below what they’re worth, a precise assessment isn’t necessary. A stock selling for £10 is clearly cheap whether its intrinsic value is £30 or £35.

I think this might be the case with Pfizer. At the moment, the share price is around $27, but the most conservative estimates forecast earnings of $2.22 this year, rising to $3.04 by 2027.

That implies a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 12 this year, falling to nine within three years. And there’s another reason to be optimistic about the company’s prospects.

Size and strength

A common argument against investing in big pharmaceutical firms is their size makes it hard to generate meaningful growth. There’s some truth to this, but size also has its advantages.

In other sectors, larger companies with bigger balance sheets seem to be using their size to their advantage. This has been the case in both technology and energy.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia have been dominating the AI space and ExxonMobil and Chevron have been expanding aggressively in oil. And a lot of this has been via acquisitions.

This illustrates the advantage of size and scale. And with healthcare, I think Pfizer has a similar advantage at a P/E ratio that looks like a bargain compared to the big tech and energy stocks.

A buying opportunity?

I think Pfizer shares look like a great long-term opportunity. It looks to me as though there’s a real chance the stock market is overlooking the company’s medium-term earnings potential.

Without a more thorough specialist assessment, I wouldn’t go all-in on the stock. But I think investing £1,000 to add 45 shares to my investment portfolio could be a really good move.

I’m not anticipating huge forward growth from a $155bn company. At today’s prices, though, I don’t think it needs it and I expect Pfizer’s size to help it maintain its position for some time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in UK shares to aim for free petrol for life

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks filling a Stocks and Shares ISA with UK shares could allow him to eliminate petrol costs from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to FTSE 100 shares, I'm an eternal optimist and always see bargain buys. But in 2024, I'm…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Would you take a million pounds today or let 1p double every day for a month?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool considers whether a million pounds in the hand right now is preferable to letting compound interest work its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing for the cost of a weekend break

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start investing with a few hundred pounds? Our writer thinks it is and explains why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many dirt-cheap Lloyds shares must I buy for a £100 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares look on the cheap side to me! How many must I buy for a £100 passive income? And…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20K Stocks & Shares ISA to target £1,600 in dividend income every year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer gets into the nitty gritty of how he would aim to build sizeable passive income streams from a…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 reasons why I’m loading up on FTSE 100 shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks FTSE 100 shares look cheap. With that, he plans to continue snapping them up today. Here's one…

Read more »