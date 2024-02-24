Home » Investing Articles » This passive income plan is simple – but could earn me thousands!

This passive income plan is simple – but could earn me thousands!

Christopher Ruane explains how putting a fiver a day to work in the stock market might help him earn thousands of pounds in passive income.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income plans come in all shapes and sizes. Do they work?

Some do, some do not. But what strikes me is that some such plans are not actually passive. In fact, they can involve quite a bit of time and effort.

By contrast, my approach to earning passive income is indeed passive. Not only that, but it could be very lucrative over time.

With a spare £5 a day, here is how I would put it into action.

Buying into a profitable business, instead of starting one

A lot of passive income plans involve setting up a business. That can involve risks and may end up generating a loss, not income. By contrast, buying shares in proven blue-chip FTSE 100 companies can mean that I immediately own a stake in a business that is already generating large profits.

Take Unilever (LSE: ULVR) as an example. The maker of Marmite and Domestos is a money spinner that currently makes billions of pounds annually – and pays dividends every three months to anyone who owns its shares.

Building a share portfolio for income

Things might not always stay that way, of course. Unilever could run into problems that hurt its profitability, such as cost inflation.

I think its premium brands and unique products might help it pass such price rises onto customers. Still, I do not know. Indeed, that is why I keep my portfolio diversified – and always consider risks as well as potential rewards when buying shares.

By building a portfolio of different blue-chip businesses with proven commercial models, I could be earning passive income in a matter of months or even weeks, rather than waiting for some speculative business idea to take off.

Earning more over time

My first move would be to set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Putting aside £5 a day would give me over £1,800 a year to invest. As the years go by, my regular contributions should mean I have more funds available to invest.

On top of that, I could opt to reinvest my dividends rather than take them as cash. That could boost my passive income streams over the long term if I was willing to wait to start earning.

Growing income streams

At the moment, Unilever has a dividend yield of 3.7%. That means that, for every £100 I invested, I would hopefully earn £3.70 in dividends annually.

If I put my £5 a day into a portfolio of shares with an average yield of 3.7% and compounded the dividends, after five years I ought to be earning around £370 in passive income annually.

If I could manage a higher yield while sticking to blue-chip shares – say 7% — then the same approach ought to be generating £758 a year after five years. After 10 years though, my annual passive income would top £1,800. After 15 years, it could be over £3,300 a year. Seven percent may sound ambitious, but quite a few blue-chip FTSE 100 shares currently have yields at that level or above including some I would (and do) happily own.

As we can see, a long timeframe, patience and relentless focus on investing in high-quality shares at attractive valuations could help me generate thousands of pounds annually in passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

These 2 shares could bank me £328 a month in second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two FTSE stocks that have above-average dividend yields that could pay out a generous second income…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Charticle

After record profits, are Lloyds shares a buy, sell, or hold?

| Stephen Wright

As Lloyds pulls in pre-tax profits of £7.5bn, boosts its dividend, and continues to repurchase shares, are the company’s shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

NatWest shares: is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the way?

| Stephen Wright

Should investors get ready for a unique opportunity as the UK government plans to sell off its NatWest shares later…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 charts that indicate this FTSE 100 stock is a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

The dividend yield on Unilever shares is at a 10-year high. And Stephen Wright also sees positive signs for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get rich from this FTSE 100 stock?

| Oliver Rodzianko

These FTSE 100 shares are trading at a way lower price than usual. I think this could be an opportunity…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into an annual £10,000 passive income

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE 100 dividend shares show just how much passive income we could generate by investing regularly and continuing with it…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why the Barclays share price rose 11.5% this week

| Stephen Wright

News of restructuring, earnings, and share buybacks has caused the Barclays share price to rise sharply. But is the stock…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in March!

| Royston Wild

Now could be a great time for fans of FTSE 100 value stocks to go investing. Here are a couple…

Read more »