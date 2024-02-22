Home » Investing Articles » Is FTSE 100 takeover target DS Smith a great buy?

Is FTSE 100 takeover target DS Smith a great buy?

A mega-merger between FTSE 100 giants DS Smith and Mondi has the City abuzz. But is there any value in buying stock in the takeover target?

Tom Rodgers
Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I was scanning down the list of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy, I came across takeover target DS Smith (LSE:SMDS).

I thought: “Wow, that looks like a boring company. There’s absolutely nothing to set the heart racing there.”

It’s a paper and packaging company, after all. But on the other hand, DS Smith has produced very steadily rising earnings over the last three years, and boasts a healthy 5.7% dividend yield.

Then there’s the news that rival Mondi is considering buying out DS Smith to produce one of Europe’s largest packaging companies.

Six of one

Comparing balance sheets, the two companies are remarkably similar. Each has annual sales around £7bn and operating profits in the region of £400m.

DS Smith has a market cap of £4.4bn, while Mondi is slightly larger at £6.1bn.

The difference is that DS Smith has not done as well as Mondi in managing its working capital. This is the difference between a firm’s current assets (like property and inventory) and current liabilities (like wages or rent).

In other words, it’s the cash left over to be able to run day-to-day operations. Over the last 12 months Mondi has had working capital of around £2.1bn. DS Smith, on the other hand, has had negative £189m.

No wonder it’s Mondi considering the takeover and not the other way around.

List price

I’m not surprised the news came out, to be honest. Sometimes discussions slip out when the buying or selling party wants to test the market’s reaction.

Mondi made a “highly preliminary expression of interest” in acquiring its closest rival, DS Smith said in a market statement.

The DS Smith share price spiked 22% in the days after the announcement, but has fallen back a couple of percentage points since.

London has been abuzz with the news after a pretty tragic lack of new listings.

A swathe of big companies going public in the last 12 months have all chosen the US instead of the UK. These include the City commodities broker Marex and Cambridge chip giant Arm, which now trades on the Nasdaq in New York.

Emerging mergers

Two other FTSE 100 giants, housing companies Barratt Developments and Redrow, announced a surprise £2.5bn merger in February 2024. The higher-valued Barratt Developments said it would takeover its smaller rival to create a new joint business called Barratt Redrow.

But there are issues there, too. The UK’s competition watchdog may not allow the merger to go through. And a bigger joint company doesn’t always provide more value for shareholders.

In this case, there is also no guarantee Mondi will make DS Smith an offer.

With this kind of uncertainty around, both companies’ share prices could be volatile in the near future.

And at this stage, it is difficult to see what new shareholders could gain from taking positions in either company. Personally, I’d wait until any merger is completed before considering a new position here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

These 3 FTSE 250 stocks offer me the highest dividend yields, but should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers FTSE 250 shares with a very high yield, but questions whether the income is going to be…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The WPP share price dips as profits fall. Here’s why it could be a top dividend buy

| Alan Oscroft

I'm starting to think the WPP share price undervalues the stock, especially if the long-term dividend outlook comes good.

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

A £3K investment buys me 632 shares in 2 stocks for a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how a second income is possible through dividend-paying stocks and details two picks that could help her.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s what these results tell me about the Lloyds share price

| Alan Oscroft

A policy of progressive shareholder returns, including big dividend yields, makes the Lloyds share price look super cheap to me.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Passive income from 9.2% yield stock could cut pressure as costs spike

| Tom Rodgers

Passive income is one way to reduce the pressure on families, especially as a new study finds a third of…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to build £15k passive income

| Ken Hall

Building long-term passive income is an important part of my investment strategy. Here’s a couple of Footsie shares that I…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Could this 2p UK penny stock be my biggest investing goldmine?

| Tom Rodgers

Picking up an unknown penny stock on the cheap -- if it has booming profits -- can give a huge…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Anglo American share price rises despite profit slump

| Roland Head

Has Anglo American’s share price bottomed out? The FTSE 100 miner has reported mixed results but value may be emerging.

Read more »