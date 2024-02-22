Home » Investing Articles » A £3K investment buys me 632 shares in 2 stocks for a second income!

A £3K investment buys me 632 shares in 2 stocks for a second income!

This Fool explains how a second income is possible through dividend-paying stocks and details two picks that could help her.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Let’s say I had £3K to invest right now. By splitting it down the middle, I could bag a combined 632 shares in Rathbones (LSE: RAT) and Tesco (LSE: TSCO).

With £1,500, I could buy 95 Rathbones shares at £15.76 per share. The remaining £1,500 would buy me 537 Tesco shares at £2.79 per share.

Here’s why I like both stocks!

Contrasting share price performance

Rathbones provides a variety of wealth management and investment management services.

Tesco is one of the largest supermarket businesses in the UK with a global presence too.

Rathbones shares are down 23% over a 12-month period, from 2,050p at this time to current levels of 1,576p. Conversely, Tesco shares are up 12% over the same time period, from 249p at this time last year to current levels of 279p.

Pros and cons

Rathbones’ position as the largest discretionary wealth fund manager appeals to me. This position came about through the merger with Investec. Rathbones’ position, profile, track record and reputation help build my investment case. However, I do understand past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Next, although Rathbones shares have dropped, I’m not concerned. In fact, I view it as an opportunity to buy cheaper shares. They currently trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.

From a bearish view, macroeconomic volatility is probably what’s caused the shares to slide. Continued turbulence could hurt performance and returns as consumers may have less to spend on investments while they battle soaring energy food prices. Furthermore, debt levels are a bit higher than I’d like. Paying these down may take precedence over investor returns.

Moving to Tesco, the fact it has the largest market share of all the supermarket businesses is a plus point for me. It offers it a sense of defensive ability due to the essential nature of its offering. Furthermore, it has recently invested heavily in digital channels to keep up with the times and make the most of the changing habits of consumers and the e-commerce boom. Finally, its popular Club Card loyalty scheme has been a huge hit, and helped performance and market share grow.

Tesco shares look good value for money too, on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over seven.

From a risk perspective, rising costs due to inflation could hinder profit margins and returns. More importantly, supermarket disruptors Aldi and Lidl continue to chip away at Tesco’s dominant market share as consumers look to get more bang for their buck. These issues could hurt performance and returns.

Breaking down the numbers

Although dividends are never guaranteed, the current dividend yield on offer from both stocks is attractive. Rathbones offer a yield of 7.5% and Tesco 3.9%. Both yields are above the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%.

Rathbones shares worth £1,500 could earn me £112.50 in dividends. With Tesco shares, I could earn £58.50 from a £1,500 investment.

I don’t have £3K spare right now, but the above explains the maths, method, and investment case around how I could build a second income stream with just two stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rathbones Group Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

These 3 FTSE 250 stocks offer me the highest dividend yields, but should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers FTSE 250 shares with a very high yield, but questions whether the income is going to be…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 takeover target DS Smith a great buy?

| Tom Rodgers

A mega-merger between FTSE 100 giants DS Smith and Mondi has the City abuzz. But is there any value in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The WPP share price dips as profits fall. Here’s why it could be a top dividend buy

| Alan Oscroft

I'm starting to think the WPP share price undervalues the stock, especially if the long-term dividend outlook comes good.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s what these results tell me about the Lloyds share price

| Alan Oscroft

A policy of progressive shareholder returns, including big dividend yields, makes the Lloyds share price look super cheap to me.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Passive income from 9.2% yield stock could cut pressure as costs spike

| Tom Rodgers

Passive income is one way to reduce the pressure on families, especially as a new study finds a third of…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to build £15k passive income

| Ken Hall

Building long-term passive income is an important part of my investment strategy. Here’s a couple of Footsie shares that I…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Could this 2p UK penny stock be my biggest investing goldmine?

| Tom Rodgers

Picking up an unknown penny stock on the cheap -- if it has booming profits -- can give a huge…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Anglo American share price rises despite profit slump

| Roland Head

Has Anglo American’s share price bottomed out? The FTSE 100 miner has reported mixed results but value may be emerging.

Read more »