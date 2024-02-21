Home » Investing Articles » The Rio Tinto share price falls as profits decline. Should I buy the stock?

The Rio Tinto share price falls as profits decline. Should I buy the stock?

The Rio Tinto share price has slid 2% following the release of its 2023 results. Should this Fool rush in and buy some shares?

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I write, the Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) share price is down 2% following the release of the FTSE 100 mining stalwart’s full-year results on 21 February.

Its share price fell 3.3% yesterday (20 February), making it the largest faller on the index for the day. After what’s been a slow start to the year for the stock, shareholders would have been hoping its 2023 results will provide it with an uplift.

But what’s next for Rio Tinto following the release? And should I be buying some shares? Let’s explore.

Profits decline

So, why has the market reacted negatively to its latest update?

Well, for 2023 the business reported underlying earnings of $11.8bn, a drop off from the $13.4bn reported in 2022.

It also took a net impairment charge hit of $700m after tax. The business pinned this cost predominantly down to its alumina refineries in Queensland.

Rio Tinto also saw its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fall by $1.5bn to $23.9bn, largely due to lower prices for commodities. That said, it did come in ahead of analyst forecasts.

Although prices in iron ore rose, this was offset by lower pricing for copper, diamonds, and industrial minerals. While inflationary pressures continue to subside, Rio Tinto still felt some effects, largely in third-party costs.

A strong dividend

That’s clearly not good news. But does that mean I should be avoiding the stock?

Well, I like to target shares that provide a stable passive income. Naturally, with a 6.2% dividend yield, Rio Tinto has been on my watchlist for some time.

For the year, it announced a dividend of 435 cents per share, a 12% decline year over year. Despite the fall, that’s still a 60% payout, highlighting the firm’s strong balance sheet.

Speaking on the results, CEO Jakon Stausholm stated that Rio Tinto: “will continue paying attractive dividends and investing in the long-term strength of our business”.

Influenced by China

There is also the issue of China to consider. Rio Tinto operates in a highly cyclical industry. Growing nations such as China, and the performance of its economy, can heavily dictate its share price movements.

The stock’s decline yesterday was fuelled by the People’s Bank of China cutting its five-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points to 3.95%, a larger cut than what was expected. With the Chinese property market also being under pressure following recent wobbles, this could have an adverse impact on Rio Tinto’s performance.

Solid progress

But the business is making solid progress elsewhere.

For example, it alluded to the strides it has made with projects including its You Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, where it achieved its first sustainable production. It remains on track to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper per year from 2028 to 2036.

My move

Stausholm highlighted how Rio Tinto’s performance highlights the business’s resilient nature. And I agree.

However, I see better options out there for my portfolio at the moment. Its meaty yield is tempting, but I’ll be holding off from buying for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy following brilliant FY trading numbers?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems shares have failed to ignite following the release of latest financials. But Royston Wild expects the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Value Shares

The £2bn risk facing the Lloyds share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has taken a bit of a hit recently. And Edward Sheldon's wondering if this new development could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares hit £5 in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at what's driving Rolls-Royce shares higher, and discusses what it would take for them to hit £5…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 stock I’d buy to target a £2,700 passive income from £20k

| Roland Head

An investment in this FTSE 100 stock could provide a whopping 13.5% passive income in a few years’ time, says…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 17%, there looks a lot of value to me in BP’s share price

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price looks undervalued against its peers, it has a better yield than the FTSE 100 average, and its…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Bill Ackman made $610m last year from 10 growth shares. Here’s how

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the growth shares, including Chipotle and Alphabet, that helped push a whopper payday for the Pershing Square…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

HSBC share price down despite record-breaking 2023 profits

| James Beard

The HSBC share price underwhelmed after the bank released its results for its latest financial year. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

An 8% yield but down 13%! This FTSE dividend superstar looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued against its peers, appears to be managing its business transition well, and pays an…

Read more »