With just £300 a month, can I make half a million by investing in FTSE 250 dividend shares?

This Fool UK writer is considering a strategy to save half a million pounds by investing £300 a month in high-yield FTSE 250 dividend shares.

Currently, several FTSE 250 shares are selling at a bargain because prices have been falling for a while. This presents the perfect opportunity to build a portfolio of cheap growth shares that pay high dividends. Regular dividend payments help to compound my gains, paying me extra on top of the returns I make from any increases.

To get the most out of my investment, I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA. This allows me to invest up to £20,000 a year without having to pay any tax on my capital gains.

Picking the right stocks

While the FTSE 100 lists several large, reliable stocks, I often find more value in the FTSE 250. But I don’t just choose stocks with the highest yield. For example, Diversified Energy Company boasts a 30% dividend yield but earnings are forecast to decline at 81% for the next three years. That would likely bring down the share price, negating any dividend returns I might make.

I think a better option would be OSB Group (LSE:OSB), a UK-based mortgage and retail savings firm. With a 7% yield and a share price estimated at 76% below fair value, OSB Group earnings are forecast to grow at 15% per year. What’s more, the general consensus among analysts estimates a share price increase of 54% in the next 12 months. Of course, analysts can get it wrong!

Down 24% over the past year, I believe OSB Group is a promising £1.7bn small-cap player with decent growth potential. But I’d keep an eye on debt – at 282%, OSB’s debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a risk factor that the firm will need to address in next month’s earnings report.

All shares come with risks, which is why it’s important to build a diversified portfolio. By mixing some riskier high-yield shares with reliable low-yields, I should achieve an average 6% dividend returns. 

Other FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d consider include Bank of Georgia, NextEnergy Solar Fund, and TP Icap. I would aim for at least 20 stocks across various industries to improve my chances of receiving reliable returns.

My estimation

Based on a portfolio of dividend shares with an average 6% yield, I’ve calculated I could reach my goal in just over 20 years.

My calculations include an estimated 7% annual price increase based on the compound annual growth rate of the FTSE 250 index. It’s generally considered the type of returns the average investor can expect from a well-selected portfolio of shares.

By investing £300 a month into my ISA and adopting a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) to compound my returns, I could reach £506,700 after 23 years. This is a good timeline for somebody under 40 saving for a comfortable retirement.

Of course, this is just an example of a possible scenario based on historical averages. If I pick bad stocks, I could lose some or all of my investment. The key to successful investing is developing a strategy and sticking to it, even through the tough years.

