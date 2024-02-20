Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think UK shares could be primed to shine in the next decade

Here’s why I think UK shares could be primed to shine in the next decade

UK shares have been through a volatile spell. But this Fool thinks that presents an opportunity to snap up bargain shares for his portfolio.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:
British Isles on nautical map

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A large part of my investment strategy involves buying UK shares. I think there are plenty of opportunities right now to snap up undervalued companies.

But not everyone may share my opinion. In fact, it seems a large part of the market doesn’t. The reason I think UK shares are such a great buying opportunity is because so many have taken a massive hit in recent times.

I can see why

In all fairness, I can see why. What we’ve been through in the last few years has been nothing short of gruelling.

It could be argued Brexit was the catalyst for the uncertainty we’ve seen in the market. That was nearly 10 years ago now. I’m not sure that UK shares have recovered yet.

There’s also been a pandemic thrown into the mix. That sent global markets tumbling. We saw trillions wiped off company valuations.

Now we’re battling red hot inflation and a high interest rate environment. Us retail investors have certainly been put to the test in recent times.

Better times ahead

But I’m a Fool. I like to block out the noise. I conduct my own research, with my long-term goals in mind, and execute accordingly. That’s why I’ve been rushing to snap up UK shares.

In my opinion, the future looks bright. Firstly, it’s forecasted that the Bank of England will begin cutting interest rates in the fourth quarter of this year. Currently, the base rate sits at 5.25%. According to the latest reports, it could be at 3% by the end of 2025.

There’s also the longer-term outlook. Growth may be modest in the foreseeable future. But the UK economy is predicted to be one of the strongest performers in Europe in the next 10-15 years.

Time to buy

As I write, the FTSE 100 trades on an average of 10 times earnings. That’s dirt cheap. With that, I plan to go shopping.

I’m looking at Diageo (LSE: DGE). In the last 12 months, its share price has slid 18%. I’m not complaining. That now means the stock is trading at the cheapest level it has for years.

It currently trades on a price-to-sales ratio of around 3.9. That’s the lowest it has been for over a decade. Its current price-to-earnings ratio (20.8) is also below its historical average of the mid-20s.

There is a reason for this. Sales have slowed recently. That’s especially true for its Latin America and Caribbean territory, where sales declined by over $300m for the six months to 31 December.

However, that’s justified given many consumers have been tightening their belts off the back of racing inflation. And instead, in the long run, I think its presence in the region will pay off as disposable incomes rise.

Short-term blips like this aren’t of concern to me. With premium brands under its umbrella including Guinness and Smirnoff, I expect the business to get back on track in the months and years to come.

It has ambitious plans to increase its market share to 6% by 2030 from the 4.7% it has today. I’m confident it can achieve that. As such, I plan to open a position in February with any investable cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 25%, where will the British American Tobacco share price go next?

| Charlie Keough

The British American Tobacco share price has taken a hit. But this Fool isn't deterred. He think's now could be…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is on the look out for quality dividend stocks and earmarks these two firms as great options to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start making powerful passive income from scratch

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to generate passive income from buying dividend shares. He details how he'd do it today if he…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With just £300 a month, can I make half a million by investing in FTSE 250 dividend shares?

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK writer is considering a strategy to save half a million pounds by investing £300 a month in…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After its 2023 annual results, will the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price keep on climbing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at where he thinks the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price could end up long term…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

2 cheap FTSE 100 ideas I’m looking to buy before they get expensive

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 100 ideas that are down over the past year to the extent that he…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price soars as it targets £10bn reward for shareholders

| Charlie Keough

The Barclays share price has jumped following the release of its 2023 results. This Fool explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with just £40 today

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author uses his own financial journey as a way to explain how he'd start investing if he had just…

Read more »