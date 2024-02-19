Home » Investing Articles » As Currys’ share price rockets, here’s another potentially hot UK takeover target!

As Currys’ share price rockets, here’s another potentially hot UK takeover target!

Takeover news has driven Currys’ share price through the roof! Here’s another FTSE 250 share that Royston Wild thinks could attract buyer attention soon.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Things are starting to really heat up on the takeover front. FTSE 100 boxmaker DS Smith leapt last week after it confirmed rival Mondi was taking a look. And today (19 February), the Currys (LSE:CURY) share price has talk of a potential bidding war for the retailer heats up.

The FTSE 250 firm has batted back a 62p per share takeover attempt from US investment firm Elliott Advisors, it announced today. It said that the deal — which would attribute a value of £700m on the electricals retailer — has “significantly undervalued” the company and its future prospects.

Also on Monday, Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com declared that “it is in the very preliminary stages of evaluating a possible transaction that may include a cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Currys“.

How high will it go?

At 63.75p, Currys’ share price has surged by 35% in start-of-week business. But it still trades around 15% more cheaply than it did 12 months ago.

The electricals giant has struggled more recently. This reflects depressed consumer spending in its UK, Scandinavian and (soon to be divested) Greek operations. But the company remains a market leader and still has considerable long-term potential.

In fact, one of Curry’s largest investors have put a price tag of 75p per share on the business, Sky News reports. This would value the firm at around £800m.

Another takeover target?

With many UK shares trading at big discounts, I expect takeover activity to continue to accelerate. One FTSE 250 share I think could attract the interest of suitors before long is QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.).

As the chart shows, this defence stock has been rising sharply since the end of 2023. And it could continue rising should the worsening geopolitical landscape keep driving arms spending northwards.

Yet at 378p per share, the company — with its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 times — carries a lower valuation than other industry heavyweights, and especially those in the US. This makes it look very attractive on paper.


In descending order: Northrop Grumman, RTX Corportation, Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems. Chart by TradingView

QinetiQ, which has a £2.2bn market cap, is a master in the field of advanced robotics and drones. These technologies are playing an increasingly important role in the way wars are fought, as the UK firm’s January trading update showed: for the nine months to December it booked a whopping £1.35bn worth of orders.

Encouragingly for the company, industry experts expect demand for this sort of hardware to continue soaring, too. Spherical Insights & Consulting analysts expect the military drone market to grow at an annualised rate of 11.9% during the decade to 2023.

Balance sheet strength

QuietiQ may also become a takeover target thanks to its impressive financial standing. Cash generation remains strong and came in “significantly above” 100% in the December quarter, it said last month.

Net debt to EBITDA, meanwhile, remains super low and stood at just 0.9 times as of September 2023.

I believe QinetiQ might become one of the hottest takeover targets in the UK. But whether or not this scenario transpires, I’d be happy to add it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, DS Smith, Lockheed Martin, and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price get back above 400p? Here’s what the charts say…

| Mark David Hartley

Down 10% in a year, Mark David Hartley is checking the charts to see if the IAG share price can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will full-year record revenues shoot the Moneysupermarket share price higher?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a close look at how the Moneysupermarket share price could react to its record-setting 2023 annual results.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

This dividend stock looks like a Warren Buffett fat pitch at 639p

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he thinks HSBC (LON:HSBA) looks like an incredibly attractive dividend stock for his portfolio right now.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, I’d have this much by now

| Oliver Rodzianko

Nvidia stock is one of the top-performing investments over the past year. AI market growth could mean high profits are…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7%+ yield but down 22%! Should I buy more after NatWest’s stellar 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

The bank has posted its biggest profit since 2007, pays a 7.4% yield, and its shares still look very undervalued…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 10% yield but down 22%! This FTSE 100 hidden gem looks a no-brainer buy for me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, looks set for major business growth, and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 250 stock is simply too good to miss

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns this FTSE 250 stock but is keen to increase his position. Here, he explains why he…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m targeting to boost my second income

| Charlie Keough

Making a second income is a goal for many investors. Here, this Fool pinpoints two shares he's eyeing to help…

Read more »