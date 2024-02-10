Home » Investing Articles » I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building massive passive income streams

I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building massive passive income streams

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d use the investing techniques of billionaire Warren Buffett to try and build large passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lots of people have their own ideas about how to earn passive income. Very few, however, earn hundreds of millions of pounds in passive income a month on average. But Warren Buffett does. The ‘Sage of Omaha’ is a seasoned investor who earns huge passive income for his company Berkshire Hathaway from owning shares in large, well-known companies.

I could follow a similar investing approach, although as I have nothing like Buffett’s vast financial resources at my disposal then my earnings will be far smaller. In the end though, I think I too could earn a lot of income.

Investing for the long term

When I say in the end, I mean far into the future. Buffett is all about long-term investing. When it comes to passive income, that approach can speak for itself.

Imagine I have £100 and put it into a dividend share yielding 6% today, such as Lloyds (LSE: LLOY). It would hopefully earn me £6 a yield in dividends.

But if I compounded (reinvested) my £6 each year, after 35 years my initial £100 investment ought to have snowballed into a shareholding earning me £46 every year in dividends.

Piling up resources

That would be a start. In fact, Buffett began his own investment career by putting a couple of hundred dollars into a single share.

He would never put all of his money into one share – and so even if I wanted to buy Lloyds for my portfolio, I would add in other shares too.

Meanwhile, if I want to build massive passive income streams, a £100 investment alone will not cut it. Buffett has spent decades growing his resources, piling up more and more money to put to work in the market.

Imagine that I did a similar thing on a more modest scale. If I invested £100 a week in a portfolio of shares and compounded my gains at 6% annually, after 35 years I would be earning over £35,700  in passive income each year.

Finding shares to buy

I do not own Lloyds – and neither does Buffett. Investing is about assessing risks, not just looking at potential rewards. As Buffett says, the first rule of investing is not to lose money – and the second rule is never to forget the first one.

While I like Lloyds’ strong brands and large customer base, I am put off by the risk of an economic downturn pushing up loan defaults and hurting profits. The dividend is never guaranteed and Lloyds cancelled it after the last economic crisis in 2008.

Buffett does own some bank shares though, along with shares in insurers and well-known consumer goods companies like Coca-Cola (itself a passive income gusher for him).

His circle of competence is different to mine and he emphasises the importance of an investor staying with what he knows.

But I find it interesting that Buffett has built enormous passive income streams not through speculation but by investing in well-known, blue-chip companies with proven business models.

I aim to do the same – I just need to find the right shares to buy!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Barratt buys Redrow: is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barratt shares are down and Redrow shares are up following the news of a takeover. Is this a chance to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the past year. But this writer isn't tempted to buy at the current…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 496 shares of this FTSE 250 trust for £100 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

This longstanding FTSE 250 dividend share could unlock a three-figure annual passive income for our writer with an investment of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: is now a good buying opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been scouring the FTSE 100 to identify shares he reckons could offer real value over the long…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Why a £1.8bn share buyback could send the Lloyds share price higher this month

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a £1.8bn buyback could be the catalyst that sends the Lloyds share price back towards 50p later…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£13,900 invested in this FTSE stock could make me £1,000 in passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Boosting passive income is this Fool’s core investment theme of 2024. She explains how this stock could help her bag…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Unilever shares I’d need to retire early and live off the income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Unilever is one of the best UK shares for passive income. But how much would it take…

Read more »