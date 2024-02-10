Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

Here’s why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the past year. But this writer isn’t tempted to buy at the current price. Here, he explains why.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past year has been impressive for aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). Business has been improving and Rolls-Royce shares have soared.

Specifically, they are now 192% higher than a year ago. That means an investor who bought 12 months back and sold this week would almost have tripled their money.

Over the long term, things look less impressive — or more, depending on the timeframe.

The shares are 5% below where they were five years ago, even after the recent surging price. But since October 2020 they have increased over 700%!

That price history contains some clues to my own approach when it comes to Rolls-Royce shares.

Good industry, good business

First, why has Rolls been riding high – and why did it have the sort of valuation it did in 2019, before crashing so much in 2020?

Making and servicing aircraft engines has some attractive features as a business model. Price tags are large. Servicing a safety-critical product with a decades-long timeline can mean a sale turns into large service revenue streams.

The technology, skill and capital expenditure required to be in the business means it has high barriers to entry, helping support profit margins. All of those things are true for Rolls-Royce, in my view.

But the model has some problems too. Sales and especially servicing demand rely on airlines flying the planes. But that can suddenly be grounded due to unforeseen events outside the airlines’ control, as well as Rolls’.

In 2020 that was the pandemic and government travel restrictions. But it could happen again, for any reason from a terrorist attack to a major spike in energy prices.

Valuation and margin of safety

That is why I am avoiding Rolls-Royce shares at the current valuation.

What some investors fail to understand is that successful stock market investing is not just about finding the right companies to buy. It is about buying them at an attractive valuation.

On one hand, the current valuation of Rolls-Royce shares might seem fairly cheap, even after their strong performance over the past 12 months.

The engineer is targeting £2.8bn-£3.1bn in free cash flow annually over the medium term. The current market capitalisation of £27bn is less than 10 times that.

Lots still to prove

But remember that that free cash flow number is just a target. It is an ambitious one and it remains to be seen whether it can be achieved.

Rolls-Royce is an expert in turbulence — and has a long history of delivering big swings in earnings and cash flows. It remains subject to fundamental risks outside its control that could limit its own ability to deliver on the targets, as outlined above.

Given that, I think Rolls-Royce shares do not offer the value and margin of safety I look for as an investor at their current price. So I continue to avoid them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Barratt buys Redrow: is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barratt shares are down and Redrow shares are up following the news of a takeover. Is this a chance to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 496 shares of this FTSE 250 trust for £100 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

This longstanding FTSE 250 dividend share could unlock a three-figure annual passive income for our writer with an investment of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: is now a good buying opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been scouring the FTSE 100 to identify shares he reckons could offer real value over the long…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building massive passive income streams

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd use the investing techniques of billionaire Warren Buffett to try and build large passive income…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Why a £1.8bn share buyback could send the Lloyds share price higher this month

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a £1.8bn buyback could be the catalyst that sends the Lloyds share price back towards 50p later…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£13,900 invested in this FTSE stock could make me £1,000 in passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Boosting passive income is this Fool’s core investment theme of 2024. She explains how this stock could help her bag…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Unilever shares I’d need to retire early and live off the income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Unilever is one of the best UK shares for passive income. But how much would it take…

Read more »