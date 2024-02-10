Home » Investing Articles » £13,900 invested in this FTSE stock could make me £1,000 in passive income!

£13,900 invested in this FTSE stock could make me £1,000 in passive income!

Boosting passive income is this Fool’s core investment theme of 2024. She explains how this stock could help her bag £1K in dividends.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Quality FTSE dividend-paying stocks can offer a great opportunity to build passive income, in my view.

I reckon Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW) is an ideal stock to help. Here’s why I’m a fan, and why I plan on snapping up some shares as soon as I can.

Renewable energy boom

The transition away from traditional fossil fuels is ramping up. Enter renewable energy alternatives! Greencoat owns and operates a range of onshore and offshore wind farms. The electricity it generates is then sold to larger energy companies. Some firms Greencoat currently sells to are SSE and Centrica, for example.

Greencoat shares are down 17% over a 12-month period, from 163p at this time last year to current levels of 135p.

I believe this is due to external events, especially the volatility at the moment, and specifically issues in the energy sector. However, I view the drop as a great opportunity to snap up cheaper shares!

Four key bullish traits build my investment case

Firstly the sentiment around renewable energy alternatives, and the market as a whole, is very much flavour of the moment. I don’t see this changing, especially as the world recognises the need to move away from traditional fuel types. In fact, many governments have lofty net zero targets, and firms like Greencoat should benefit here, in my view.

Next, I believe that Greencoat has a certain amount of defensive ability. This is because energy is an essential requirement for all, including homes, businesses, and more. Due to this, I reckon performance and payouts could remain relatively stable.

Moving on, the passive income opportunity looks excellent to me. A dividend yield of 7.2% is nearly double the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%. For example, if I had £13,900 to invest right now, I could earn £1,000 in annual dividends! Plus, the payouts look safe, due to Greencoat’s healthy balance sheet. However, it’s worth mentioning that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, the shares look great value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over six. Volatility in recent months may have hurt the share price, but it has left the shares in a great place for potential investors, like me.

Risks and final thoughts

From a bearish view, growth could be tougher than expected, despite burgeoning demand. This is because planning restrictions for new wind farms are strict. Plus, Greencoat borrows money to fund growth. This could be tricky as during times of higher interest rates, like now, debt could be costlier to service and could impact payout levels.

Finally, UK energy regulator OFGEM could intervene and cap profit levels and potentially investor returns. This is something I’ll keep a close eye on.

Overall, I think Greencoat is a great stock to buy and hold for a long period for growth and returns. For me, the pros outweigh the cons, and by some distance too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Barratt buys Redrow: is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barratt shares are down and Redrow shares are up following the news of a takeover. Is this a chance to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the past year. But this writer isn't tempted to buy at the current…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 496 shares of this FTSE 250 trust for £100 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

This longstanding FTSE 250 dividend share could unlock a three-figure annual passive income for our writer with an investment of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: is now a good buying opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been scouring the FTSE 100 to identify shares he reckons could offer real value over the long…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building massive passive income streams

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd use the investing techniques of billionaire Warren Buffett to try and build large passive income…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Why a £1.8bn share buyback could send the Lloyds share price higher this month

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a £1.8bn buyback could be the catalyst that sends the Lloyds share price back towards 50p later…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Unilever shares I’d need to retire early and live off the income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Unilever is one of the best UK shares for passive income. But how much would it take…

Read more »