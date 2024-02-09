Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d use £200 a month to build a £3,417 second income – then double it!

Here’s how I’d use £200 a month to build a £3,417 second income – then double it!

With a spare £200 each month, our writer thinks he could set up a sizeable second income — then more than double it in a few years.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a second income by taking on a second job might have financial benefits – but it could also be a big time commitment.

By contrast, putting some money into dividend shares could help me generate passive income. In other words, I could earn extra money but without needing to do extra work.

If I had a spare £200 each month, here is how I could use it to put that approach into action.

The basics of dividend shares

Dividends are basically one way for a company to distribute some, or all, of its spare cash.

That means not all shares pay them, even if they have in the past. A business may not generate spare cash, or it could decide it has other uses for spare money than to pay dividends.

So when looking for income shares to buy, I try to find strong businesses with attractive valuations that I think could pay me big dividends in future.

An example dividend share

Not only can a share stop paying dividends even though it has done in the past, it could run into even bigger unforeseen problems that mean its shares decline in value (to zero, in the worst case scenario). I therefore choose the shares I buy carefully and diversify my portfolio across a mix of businesses.

One of the shares I own for a second income is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). The Lucky Strike owner certainly faces some risks. Cigarette use is declining in many markets and the tobacco manufacturer saw total sales fall last year.

However, it is a free cash flow machine. Last year, its operating activities generated £10.7bn in net cash. The company maintained its Dividend Aristocrat status by increasing its dividend yesterday (9 February), as it has done annually for decades. The growth was modest (2%) but it underlined that the board still aims to keep growing the annual payout.

British American has a dividend yield of 9.2%. In other words, for every £100 I invest today I would hopefully earn £9.20 in dividends each year.

Building an additional income

What does that mean for my second income plan? Imagine I could target an average yield of 9% by investing in a mix of blue-chip shares. That is much higher than the FTSE 100 average yield, but as British American demonstrates, such yields exist even among blue-chip businesses.

If I invested £200 a month and reinvested my dividends, after a decade I ought to have a portfolio that could earn me £3,417 each year as a second income.

But wait. What if, instead of taking that income annually, I just kept compounding?

After 17 years I would have more than doubled my second income to £7,423 annually – all for a monthly investment of £200.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer FTSE ‘beginner’ stocks I’d buy

| James Beard

Here are two FTSE stocks I think could help newbie investors -- looking to buy shares for the first time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Am I missing out if I don’t buy Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia stock was one of 2023's top performers. But will its impressive performance continue? If so, this Fool doesn't want…

Read more »

Investing Articles

National Grid shares: debt heavy but with a bright future

| Andrew Mackie

Steady and reliable, National Grid shares provide this writer with a stable stream of income and exposure to the new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try and double that while creating lifelong passive income

| Mark Tovey

I'd invest £8k into a healthcare REIT and a mining Investment Trust to try and create passive income that would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can these things send the BT share price climbing again?

| Alan Oscroft

As the BT share price has fallen, I've been thinking the firm must surely cut its progressive dividend policy. I've…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Marks and Spencer share price is up on its turnaround success. Should I buy?

| Oliver Rodzianko

With the Marks and Spencer share price currently rallying, Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at whether it could be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this exciting growth stock a no-brainer buy for 2024?

| James Beard

Our writer thinks he's found a growth stock that's likely to continue to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution.

Read more »

Value Shares

2 FTSE value stocks that are simply too cheap to ignore!

| Ben McPoland

A pair of value stocks trading at bargain basement prices from the blue-chip and mid-cap indexes have caught this Fool's…

Read more »