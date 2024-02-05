Home » Investing Articles » Shell’s share price is still down 12% despite strong results, so should I buy more?

Shell’s share price is still down 12% despite strong results, so should I buy more?

Despite strong Q4 results, Shell’s share price looks undervalued against its peers, and it remains well positioned in the fossil and clean energy markets.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The slide in Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price over the past year results from two key factors, in my view.

The first was the lower oil price in 2023 than in 2022 — $77.64 per barrel at the Brent benchmark against $94.53 per barrel before.

The second is the view of many investors that the transition to cleaner energy should be done quicker.

Nonetheless, I am looking to add to my existing holding in the company for two key reasons.

First, the stock’s undervaluation against its peers. And second, its optimal positioning for the energy transition should drive growth going forward, in my view.

There are risks in the shares, of course. Pressure to expedite the energy transition could derail Shell’s well-considered strategy. Another is an extended slump in commodities prices.

A gradual energy transition plan

I think the transition to clean energy is going to take a lot longer than many people believe.

The final statement from December’s UN Climate Change Conference mentioned “transitioning away” from fossil fuels. It did not include anything about phasing them out entirely.

It added that net zero emissions remains the target for 2050, but that this must be done “in keeping with the science”.

Shell will reduce its carbon emissions gradually — down 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

In the meantime, it will keep oil production at 1.4m barrels per day until 2030. It will also expand its huge liquefied natural gas business.

The ever-changing oil market

Oil prices change constantly, driven by a wide array of supply and demand factors, both actual and forecast.

A key part of 2023’s lower oil price was the uncertain economic recovery of China after three years of Covid. Before this, it had been the world’s largest importer of petroleum and oil for several years.

Ultimately though, it surpassed its 2023 economic growth target of “around 5%” — posting 5.2%. This year it is targeting growth of around 5% again.

Several economic stimulus measures were unveiled in Q4 last year to further boost growth. More were introduced in January.

Increased demand against reduced supply to meet energy transition guidelines is positive for oil prices long term.

Short-term price spikes may come from an expansion of the Israel-Hamas War, much as we hope this will not happen. The World Bank said the Brent benchmark could soar to over $150 per barrel in this event. Currently, it is around $77.

Undervalued against its peers

Q4 2023 results released on 1 February showed adjusted earnings of $28.25bn against consensus analysts’ expectations of $26.82bn. Earnings of $7.3bn beat expectations of $6bn as well.

Despite these numbers, Shell is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6. This is very cheap compared to the peer group average of 11.1.

The group comprises Brazil’s Petrobras at 3.9, the US’s ExxonMobil and Chevron at 11.2 and 13.4, respectively, and Saudi Arabian Oil at 15.8.

discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock to be around 28% undervalued at its present price of £24.68. Therefore, a fair value would be around £34.27, although this does not necessarily mean it will ever reach that level.

Added impetus for share price rises should come from a new $3.5bn buyback programme to be completed by 2 May.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright doesn’t usually think of income shares for building big wealth. But he’ll make an exception in a rare…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

| James Beard

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I'm thankful that the bank's stock remains a great source of passive…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£30k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,100 passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can move closer to financial freedom by generating a passive income from a stock market…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »