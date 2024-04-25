Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 hidden dividend superstar I’d buy over Lloyds shares right now

1 hidden dividend superstar I’d buy over Lloyds shares right now

My stock screener flagged that I should sell my Lloyds shares and buy more Phoenix Group Holdings for three key reasons, and I’d do so today.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bronze bull and bear figurines

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I owned Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares long before I had even heard of Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). Like many people, I was unaware the insurance firm operated the powerhouse Standard Life and SunLife brands, among others.

Both stocks were selected using my standard stock screening process to identify new shares to buy. This looks at business growth potential, share valuation, and dividend yield.

The same process recently flagged that I should sell my Lloyds stock and buy more Phoenix Group shares, which I did.

Business growth potential

Lloyds’ 2023 results showed statutory profit after tax increased 41% — to £5.5bn from £3.9bn in 2022.

Analysts’ expectations are that earnings will grow by 0.8% a year to the end of 2026. Its earnings per share are forecast to increase by 5.2% a year to that point. Return on equity is projected to be 12.1% by then.

Phoenix Group posted a 2023 adjusted operating profit before tax of £617m – up 13% from 2022. After tax, it recorded a loss of £88m – a reduction of 64% from £245m the year before.

Analysts’ expectations are that its earnings will grow by 38.9% a year to the end of 2026. Its earnings per share are forecast to increase by 53.2% a year to that point. Return on equity is projected to be 25.1% by then.

A clear win for Phoenix Group in my view.

I also think there is less risk attached to it than with Lloyds. One is a deterioration in its hedging strategies to maintain its capital position. Another is a new financial crisis – also applicable to Lloyds.

A further risk for Lloyds is that earnings and profits are likely to fall as UK interest rates decline. Another major risk is possible legal action for mis-selling car loans through its Black Horse insurance operation.

Share valuation

Lloyds’ price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.7, against its peer group average of 0.6. So, it looks slightly overvalued on this measurement.

Phoenix Group’s P/B is 1.6, compared to a peer group average of 3.6. So, it looks very undervalued on this measurement.

Another clear win for Phoenix Group here, I think.

Dividend yield

Lloyds’ 2023 dividend of 2.76p a share gives a yield on the current 51p stock price of 5.4%.

Phoenix Group’s 2023 dividend of 52.65p a share gives a yield on the current £4.84 stock price of 10.9%.

The contrasting yields make a huge difference to my payouts over time if the dividends are reinvested in the stocks.

£10,000 invested in Lloyds at an average 5.4% will give me an investment pot of £50,348 after 30 years. This would pay me £2,641 a year, or £220 a month in dividends.

£10,000 invested in Phoenix Group at an average 10.9% will not result in just double the Lloyds amount. Or in triple, or quadruple either.

With the full effect of reinvesting dividends in play, I would have over five times the amount if I invested in Phoenix Group!

Specifically, £259,258 after 30 years.This would pay me £26,659 a year, or £2,222 a month!

So, another huge win for the insurance group here as well, making three out of three.

Consequently, I am extremely pleased with my decision to swap Lloyds for Phoenix Group and would do the same today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock was a massive winner in 2023 as the AI chipmaker’s profits surged across the year. How has it…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 top investment trusts that ‘green’ up my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gaurav Sharma

I’ll be buying more of these investment trusts for my Stocks and Shares ISA given the sustainable and stable returns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.6% or 7.2%? Does the Legal & General or Aviva dividend look better?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aviva dividend tempts our writer. But so does the payout from Legal & General. Here he explains why he'd…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Are Persimmon shares a bargain hiding in plain sight?

| Paul Summers

Persimmon shares have struggled in 2024, so far. But today's trading update suggests sentiment in the housing market's already improving.

Read more »

Market Movers

Here’s why the Unilever share price is soaring after Q1 earnings

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright isn’t surprised to see the Unilever share price rising as the company’s Q1 results show it’s executing on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays’ share price jumps 5% on Q1 news. Will it soon be too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Barclays share price has been having a great time this year, as a solid Q1 gives it another boost.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price lifts 5% on a top-and-bottom earnings beat

| Ben McPoland

The AstraZeneca share price reached £120 today and helped push the FTSE 100 higher. Would I still buy this flying…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Market Movers

Meta stock slumps 13% after poor results. Here’s what I’ll do

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the reasons behind the fall in the Meta stock price overnight, along with his take on…

Read more »